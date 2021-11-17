'My heart is broken': Condolences pour in for Jannie du Plessis, family after young son's death

Members of the rugby community have sent their condolences and wishes of strength to former Springbok prop Jannie du Plessis and his family after the tragic death of his one-year-old son.



It was confirmed on Wednesday that Du Plessis' son had drowned on Tuesday. The incident happened on the same day Du Plessis was celebrating his 39th birthday.

Details surrounding the incident were still unclear by Wednesday morning, but the Lions - Du Plessis' current club - confirmed the news to News24.

Condolences were coming in from all corners of South Africa.

Du Plessis, who played 70 Test matches for the Springboks between 2007 and 2015, moved to Gauteng to join the Lions last year following a five-year stint with French club Montpellier.

Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira, who played with Du Plessis in the victorious 2007 Rugby World Cup squad, quoted a tweet from the Sharks franchise, expressing his grief over the incident.

My heart is broken for the Du Plessis family ……..?????? https://t.co/KVFOfzYqIT — Tendai Mtawarira (@Beast_TM) November 17, 2021

Former Springbok Toks van der Linde echoed Beast's sentiments, writing that his heart was "broken broken broken".

Please pray for jannie du Plessis and his family his son of 1 year old drown last night my hart is broken broken broken @SuperSportTV @kykNETtv #So so sad pic.twitter.com/pFwA2cSs2R — Toks van der Linde (@toksvdl) November 17, 2021

It is such sad news to hear about the drowning of Jannie du Plessis’s youngest child yesterday on Jannie’s birthday. It is heartbreaking news. I will keep Jannie and his family in my prayers. ?? — Hendrik Cronjé (@hendrikcronje71) November 17, 2021

tragic news about Jannie du Plessis young son. thoughts and strength to him and his family . it is just absolutely heart breaking . twitter seem like a stupid thing now so maybe just going to take a break — Oom Rugby (@Oom_Rugby) November 17, 2021