'My heart is broken': Condolences pour in for Jannie du Plessis, family after young son's death

accreditation
Compiled by Lloyd Burnard
Jannie du Plessis (Gallo)
Jannie du Plessis (Gallo)

Members of the rugby community have sent their condolences and wishes of strength to former Springbok prop Jannie du Plessis and his family after the tragic death of his one-year-old son.

It was confirmed on Wednesday that Du Plessis' son had drowned on Tuesday. The incident happened on the same day Du Plessis was celebrating his 39th birthday.   

Details surrounding the incident were still unclear by Wednesday morning, but the Lions - Du Plessis' current club - confirmed the news to News24

READ | Jannie du Plessis's one-year-old son drowns on former Springbok's birthday

Condolences were coming in from all corners of South Africa.

Du Plessis, who played 70 Test matches for the Springboks between 2007 and 2015, moved to Gauteng to join the Lions last year following a five-year stint with French club Montpellier.

Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira, who played with Du Plessis in the victorious 2007 Rugby World Cup squad, quoted a tweet from the Sharks franchise, expressing his grief over the incident.

Former Springbok Toks van der Linde echoed Beast's sentiments, writing that his heart was "broken broken broken".

