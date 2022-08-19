1h ago

add bookmark

'My heart is broken': Five pupils killed as truck smashes through Potchefstroom primary school fence

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The truck was traveling from Potchefstroom in the direction of Johannesburg on the N12 when it reportedly had a tyre burst, and the driver lost control.
The truck was traveling from Potchefstroom in the direction of Johannesburg on the N12 when it reportedly had a tyre burst, and the driver lost control.
Iavan Pijoos

WARNING: This article contains graphic details, which may upset sensitive readers.

  • Five pupils from Vyfhoek Primary School in Potchefstroom were killed when a truck plunged through the school fence on Thursday afternoon.
  • The North West Department of Education said four others were admitted to hospital. 
  • Provincial police said no arrests had been made, but a case of culpable homicide was under investigation. 

Three pupils from Vyfhoek Primary School lay motionless, trapped underneath a small truck in the parking bay of the school premises on Thursday afternoon.

They had just been run over by the truck which lost control and plunged through the fence of the school on the busy N12 highway, about 7km outside Potchefstroom.

By the time school principal Corrie Smit reached for them underneath the truck, it was too late.  

"I got under the truck and tried to see if I could feel a pulse and check if anyone was still alive so that we could help them, but they were gone already," Smit told News24 as the tears rolled down his cheeks.

The bodies of two other children, who still had their school bags on their backs, were found nearby.

The pain in Smith’s eyes was evident as he explained what happened.

READ | Tanker, car carrier part of fiery crash on N3, near Pinetown

"The school had just ended, and the children were waiting outside for their transport. The staff members were also outside waiting with them. About 40 pupils were waiting outside and the others had already left with their transport," he said.

"A staff member came rushing into my office and told me there was an accident, and I immediately ran outside. I called the emergency services when I saw what had happened.

"Luckily, the staff saw that the truck was traveling at speed in the direction of the school, and they tried to warn the children to move out of the way, but unfortunately, not everyone was able to get to safety.

"When I saw the children laying around, I asked the staff to fetch blankets to close them.

"The fire department also came to clean the area because there was a lot of blood. My heart is broken."

READ | Boy, 16, arrested after losing control of car, hitting pedestrian

According to North West Department of Education spokesperson Elias Malindi, five pupils died on the scene, while four others were taken to hospital in critical conditions.

Smit said some of the teachers had accompanied the injured pupils to hospital.

He said social workers had been dispatched to the school shortly after the accident to brief parent.

"We couldn’t identify the three pupils trapped underneath the truck at that stage," she said.

Workers fixing the fence at Vyfhoek Primary School
Workers fixing the fence at Vyfhoek Primary School in Potchefstroom.
News24 Iavan Pijoos

Malindi said the truck had been traveling from Potchefstroom to Johannesburg on the N12 when a tyre reportedly burst and the driver lost control.

The children were between the ages of 7 and 11. 

Smit thanked members of the local community, who came in numbers to offer assistance.  

"We genuinely have received tremendous support and help from the community. Everyone wants to help; we are incredibly grateful for that." 

North West police spokesperson Captain Aafje Botma said no arrests had been made, but that a case of culpable homicide was under investigation.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
north westmahikengaccidentseducation
Lottery
Here are your Daily Lotto results
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Zama zama crackdown: What are your thoughts on West Village residents taking the law into their own hands?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Authorities should bring in the army already
11% - 2602 votes
Illegal miners can't be scapegoated for all crime
51% - 12688 votes
What else did we expect without no proper policing
35% - 8526 votes
Vigilante groups are also part of the problem
3% - 841 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal

13 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case

06 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case
PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture

29 Jul

PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture
PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack

23 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.02
-0.9%
Rand - Pound
20.13
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.08
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.70
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.2%
Gold
1,749.00
-0.6%
Silver
19.15
-2.0%
Palladium
2,114.00
-2.1%
Platinum
893.50
-2.2%
Brent Crude
96.59
+3.0%
Top 40
62,974
-1.9%
All Share
69,719
-1.8%
Resource 10
62,153
-2.7%
Industrial 25
86,103
-0.9%
Financial 15
15,698
-3.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19

12h ago

A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19
Cheetahs released into Babanango for the first time in 200 years

18 Aug

Cheetahs released into Babanango for the first time in 200 years
100 mountain bikes donated to North West school so they can get to class easily

06 Aug

100 mountain bikes donated to North West school so they can get to class easily
WATCH | Graeme College rugby player to take up athletics after amputation - with...

06 Aug

WATCH | Graeme College rugby player to take up athletics after amputation - with new prosthetic blade
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22227.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo