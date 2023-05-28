1h ago

'My heart is broken. My home feels empty': Joburg mom grieves death of daughter, 3, during power cuts

Lisalee Solomons
Neyamiah Eaton, 3, died in her mother's arms on the way to hospital due to breathing complications.
PHOTO: Supplied by family
  • Sunera James says planned maintenance by City Power has wreaked havoc in her life.
  • James' three-year-old daughter died on her way to hospital on Thursday, after the machines that assisted with her breathing stopped working.
  • BOSA leader Mmusi Maimane is set to open culpable homicide charges after the little girl died.

Three-year-old Neyamiah Eaton died in her mother's arms on Thursday, shortly after a viral infection caused her to have difficulty breathing.

The grieving mother, Sunera James, said little Neyamiah had a backup oxygen cylinder to help her breathe.

The cylinder was meant to be used as backup only when the plugged-in concentrator machine could not work during load shedding. The cylinder would then assist Neyamiah's breathing.

"With the constant unscheduled load shedding in Bromhof, we constantly depended on the oxygen cylinder. There were days when we wouldn't have electricity for hours, and I would need to drive to my mother's place in Roodeport to plug the concentrator in so my child could breathe."

READ | Joburg girl, 3, dies after breathing machine reportedly could not function due to load shedding

She said there was planned maintenance by City Power during the week.

However, the family never saw the letter that the power utility claims was sent out earlier in the month.

"It was a constant nightmare having to phone family in other areas to check if they had power because my lights weren't on yet.

"Most days, I would have to put my child in the car and drive to my mom to plug the concentrator in so that I didn't have to use the oxygen cylinder because I needed it for worst-case scenarios."

'Three hours of power' between slots

"But the load shedding messed everything up, and I was more [reliant] on the cylinder," James said.

On Thursday morning, things took a turn for the worse as Neyamiah became very restless.

"It was planned maintenance we were not aware of. We only received the notification afterwards. During the days at home, we set alarms to ensure we switched her from the main supply to backup.

"We'd sometimes end up having three hours of power between load shedding slots," James added.

James said they were running out of oxygen for their daughter and phoned their supplier to bring some soon.

"They couldn't tell me how long I'd have to wait. My husband said we didn't have time, as we could see my baby was struggling.

"We agreed that we were going to take her to the hospital so that she won't have this uninterrupted non-scheduled load shedding and would have enough oxygen that would be plugged in for her.

The heartbroken mother said: 

We got into the car with her and drove to the hospital. Halfway to the hospital, she died in my arms.

James could not rule out that unplanned prolonged load shedding played a massive role in her daughter's condition, but added that her death could also have been as a result of the infection she had picked up earlier in the week.

"I don't know if she was meant to go at that moment, as she was born with a rare condition. But this load shedding has made life so difficult for us parents with special needs children.

"Having to constantly juggle between random unplanned load shedding and not having power for more than the scheduled times was depressing. No one should live like this," James added.

READ | Prolonged load shedding: Residents in 'one of the darkest places in SA' call on president to assist

She said the night before Neyamiah died, she was wide awake, happy and her usual self, but everything fell apart when she started struggling with her breathing.

"My heart is broken. My home feels empty, my child is gone, and I am still shocked. We have not been able to live properly because of load shedding. Our entire lives had to revolve around the structure of this on and off load shedding nonsense," James added.

Build One South Africa (BOSA) leader Mmusi Maimane is taking up the family's plight, saying they will be opening a culpable homicide charge, after the little girl's death.

'We don't need load shedding'

BOSA said they are "enraged and heartsore" that the toddler lost her life.

"After taking advice from our legal team, BOSA Leader, Mmusi Maimane, will open a case of culpable homicide against the state for their negligence in this matter, and to deter a repeat of this tragedy in the future," BOSA said in a statement on Saturday.

Gallo Images PHOTO: Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images

Asked for comment, Maimane said BOSA would be opening the case this coming week.

"I have asked our lawyers to prepare the affidavit in this regard and to make contact with all the role players involved before we open the case. Our citizens are going through hectic load shedding which is unnecessary. We don't need load shedding," Maimane added.

SEE | Want to discuss hotly debated topics with someone from across the world? Sign up for our global dialogue programmeand get matched for a conversation

He said the ANC has failed the entire country by not providing a structural solution to end the load shedding crisis.

"For the past 15 years, we have had load shedding and still there seems to be no end in sight. They have mismanaged this [crisis] for years and there is no way the ANC can sit in power and say this electricity [crisis] is an accident, because it's not," Maimane added.

Asked about BOSA's plan, James said she was not aware they were planning to lay charges.

James added: 

I would've liked the party to contact me about this decision they made so that I could've [explained] what actually happened, and how the maintenance of load shedding played a role in reaching this sad point in our lives.

She said she hoped her child's death was not being used as a political strategy for the party.

BOSA said it secured a court ruling earlier this month ordering the government to deliver an uninterrupted electricity supply to all public hospitals, schools and police stations.

It urged Electricity Minister Kgosientsho "Sputla" Ramokgopa to publicly commit to a plan as to how government will comply with the High Court order to ensure electricity supply to all public hospitals, schools and police stations during load shedding within 60 days.

BOSA has also urged government to drop its "immoral" court appeal against the ruling and get on with serving the needs of our people by delivering energy to hospitals, schools and police stations.

"If they don’t, then it is fair to say the ANC has blood on its hands."

"What we are witnessing is a gross violation of human rights by this ANC government. Electricity supply, particularly to hospitals, is a life and death matter," BOSA added.

