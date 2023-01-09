58m ago

add bookmark

'My kids have no school uniforms, stationery': 192 people lose homes, belongings in Khayelitsha blaze

accreditation
Vincent Lali
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
192 people were left homeless when 81 structures were destroyed in a fire in Town Two, Khayelitsha in Cape Town on Saturday morning. On Sunday, some people had begun rebuilding their homes.
192 people were left homeless when 81 structures were destroyed in a fire in Town Two, Khayelitsha in Cape Town on Saturday morning. On Sunday, some people had begun rebuilding their homes.
Masixole Feni
  • 192 people were left homeless when 81 homes were destroyed in a fire in Town Two, Khayelitsha, on Saturday morning.
  • Many are using what they could salvage from their charred belongings to rebuild their homes. Over a dozen people are still sleeping in a small local church.
  • A local leader said it was particularly devastating because many people had lost school uniforms and groceries they had bought with their social grants last week.

A Khayelitsha mother says she is devastated after losing all her savings and belongings in a fire on Saturday morning.

According to the City of Cape Town, 81 homes in Town Two were gutted, leaving 192 people homeless. 

Khaziwe Dyantyi told GroundUp that she had grabbed her three-year-old daughter after hearing neighbours shouting that shacks were on fire.

"I rushed out of my shack with my kid and left all my belongings inside except my pyjamas and my gown… I have no materials to rebuild my burnt shack," said Dyantyi tearfully as she stood in the charred remains of her shack.

READ | 'I had three minutes to escape with my life': Homeless man remembers Polar Park fire

When GroundUp visited the community on Sunday afternoon, many people were sorting through the burnt rubble and material. While some were rebuilding their homes, Dyantyi, who is a domestic worker in Kuilsriver, was distraught that she barely had anything to salvage. She said she had lost all her belongings, which included a bedroom set, fridge, clothing, washing machine, and laptop.

Dyantyi’s brothers were helping her rebuild her shack with the charred zinc sheets, burnt poles and nails so that she can have a place to sleep.

fire
Khaziwe Dyantyi stands in the centre of her burnt shack while her brothers rebuild with charred material she was able to salvage from the blaze. She lost everything she owned in the fire.
GroundUp Vincent Lali

"I rely on my child’s grant for survival most of the time as my bosses only ask me to work sometimes," she said.

Vuyiswa Makhaphela also lost her home. She lived with her two children and four grandchildren and sold sweets and chips from her shack for a living.

Makhaphela said they had struggled to breathe as their shack was already engulfed in smoke by the time they woke up.

She said:

We ran out of the shack without removing anything. The strong wind made the fire come at high speed.

"I used my grandchildren’s grant to buy them stationery two days ago. We have no clothes to wear now. My kids have to go to school, but they have no uniforms anortationery.

"The youth rebuilding my shack with the damaged materials are hungry, but I have no food to give them as my groceries are also burnt."

Makhaphela said that the high density in the area contributed to why so many people were affected by the fire.

"The firefighters came quickly, but could not enter our area because we don’t have roads and our shacks are too close to each other. This is why people could not pull out big things like fridges, sofas and beds," she said.

fire
A woman with a young child stands among the charred remains after a fire destroyed 81 shacks on Saturday morning in Khayelitsha.
GroundUp Masixole Feni

Lubabalo Msuthu, South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) chairperson in Town Two, said dozens of the fire victims were still being housed by a local church.

He said it was sad that most people had already bought uniforms and groceries with their social grants last week. "Now they have all burnt. We only saw food coming from the government. The fire victims need more support."

ALSO READ | 'I came back to no house': More than a thousand people displaced after fires ripped through homes in Cape Town

Ward councillor Thando Pimpi said he would write letters to school principals asking them to be lenient with affected children who will not have uniforms and stationery.

He said there were plans by the City of Cape Town to de-densify the area. "We are planning to remove a certain number of people, place them somewhere and build roads. This will happen after the Silver Town Project beneficiaries have moved into their places."

fire
A pile of burnt poles and zinc sheets in Town Two.
GroundUp Vincent Lali

The City’s Disaster Risk Management officials in a statement said that Gift of the Givers and Sassa was providing humanitarian assistance.

"The Electricity and Water & Sanitation [departments] will attend to damaged infrastructure, while Solid Waste will remove fire debris. Home Affairs was also activated to assist residents with identity documents."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape townfire
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should Proteas Test captain Dean Elgar lead the side going forward following a disappointing tour of Australia?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, he is our best bet
44% - 102 votes
No, his time is up
56% - 128 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
PODCAST | The Story: Zondo, coalitions and conversations with A-list celebs - looking back at 2022

29 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Zondo, coalitions and conversations with A-list celebs - looking back at 2022
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 3): Latin America

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 3): Latin America
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.97
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
20.64
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
18.20
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.76
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.6%
Gold
1,878.13
+0.5%
Silver
23.95
+0.5%
Palladium
1,713.17
0.0%
Platinum
1,087.26
0.0%
Brent Crude
78.57
-0.2%
Top 40
72,488
+2.4%
All Share
78,624
+2.3%
Resource 10
77,796
+2.6%
Industrial 25
98,458
+1.9%
Financial 15
16,128
+3.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | South African twins break ground and invent digital x-ray glasses

03 Jan

WATCH | South African twins break ground and invent digital x-ray glasses
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
WATCH | Meet the Cape Town family who paint hundreds of faces for Tweede Nuwe Jaar

02 Jan

WATCH | Meet the Cape Town family who paint hundreds of faces for Tweede Nuwe Jaar
PICS | 'It's tradition!' Cape Town's Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration returns after...

02 Jan

PICS | 'It's tradition!' Cape Town's Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration returns after 2-year break
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over...

1h ago

4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over traditional tertiary education
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec 2022

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec 2022

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec 2022

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo