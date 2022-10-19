'My life has been irrevocably changed': Mum supports ban on pit bulls after losing arm in attack

Gwen Vokes' right arm was amputated above the elbow following a life-changing pit bull attack in February 2020.

The dog started by de-gloving her hand, before tearing her arm above the elbow.

She lost her job as she could no longer perform her duties properly due to the loss of her stronger arm.

A Gauteng woman who lost her job after losing her right arm in an attack by a pit bull terrier in 2020 has joined the call to ban the dog breed as domestic pets in South Africa.



Gwen Vokes, 50, from Alberton, had to quit her job as an office administrator and training assistant because she could no longer carry boxes and banners and reload paper into the printer effectively with one arm.

She told News24 on Tuesday that the incident on 19 February 2020 left her husband and three school-going children traumatised after she sustained the life-changing injuries.

READ | Pit bull mauls 3-year-old Gqeberha girl to death while its owner is out of town

She is one of the few lucky people to survive pit bull maulings. Many, like Simamkele Kovu, 3, and Storm Nuku, 10 – both from Gqeberha – were not so lucky.

Following years of pit bull attacks that have left many, including children, either dead or disfigured, the Sizwe Kupelo Foundation launched a petition, calling for a complete ban on the "vicious" animals.

The call has divided public opinion, with some backing it, while others are opposing the proposal.

Newsletter Daily Good Morning, SA Join the 1 million News24 readers who are signed up to receive the top, must-read stories of the day in their inbox. Join them and get premium news, every weekday at 6 am.

The Pit Bull Federation of South Africa (PBFSA) said it was committed to finding an amicable and fair solution for all in the matter. It has made initial contact with the foundation.



"We have the same goals, ending maulings. The foundation will continue its mission, but further talks are planned," PBFSA spokesperson Lehanda Rheeder said.

On Tuesday, the foundation said it would not back down from its call for a ban.

Asked why she supported the call, Vokes said:

Unfortunately, the majority of the people who own these power[ful] animals are not responsible in their ownership and breeding of these animals, and bad breeding leads to uncontrollable animals.

Vokes was right-hand dominant, and after losing her right arm, she was forced to learn to do everything all over again, including cooking, with the left arm.



The limited strength in her left arm only allows her to carry two to three kilogrammes of weight. But she cannot afford to strain her sensitive left shoulder and back.

"I have to take care of my back and left shoulder so as not to cause an overuse syndrome injury, which can leave me totally unable to function for 6-10 weeks," said Vokes.

The pit bull attacked her while she courageously tried to rescue a woman from the dog.

ALSO READ | Renewed warnings about pit bulls after another child is killed

"I heard a noise outside, like a call for help. When I went to investigate, I saw that a lady was up against the gate of my property and was being attacked by a dog, which we later found out... was a pit bull cross. I opened the gate and went to get the hosepipe and switched the tap on to get the dog off her."

Vokes said as she was spraying the dog with water, it ran out into the street but then ran back towards her and attacked her.

She said it started off by de-gloving her hand, before tearing the flesh above the elbow. Vokes was in her own yard when the incident happened.

She added:

There was so much damage that it was difficult for the emergency doctors to repair what was left of my arm. They had to amputate.

She is now learning to live with being an amputee as a result of the attack, in which she also sustained bite marks to the back.

ALSO | Preschooler's heartbreaking prayer to save his eyes after being mauled by 3 pit bulls

The dog also bit her left thigh and tore the right artery under her left shoulder.

Vokes was prematurely discharged from hospital in March 2020 and recovered at home after five weeks in hospital because her bed was needed for Covid-19 patients.

She said:

My life has been irrevocably changed due to the traumatic loss of the limb, as well as the nerve damage that was done in my shoulder. I am married and have three children who were at school at the time. My family has been traumatised as a result.

The dog that attacked her is owned by people who live on the same street as the Vokes family.

Asked how she survived the ordeal, Vokes said: "Due to prayer and the swift action of the local security companies and their medics, as well as the excellent action and training of the emergency medical personnel of the ambulance services and at the Netcare Union Hospital."



