My life has changed for the worst, says Sowetan woman who lost an eye after ex-lover stabbed her

Linda Makhanya, who attacked his girlfriend in 2017, has been sentenced to 20 years in jail.

Sonto Radebe says every time she looks in the mirror and sees her scars, she is reminded of her ordeal.

She lost her eye in the attack.

An abusive former boyfriend, who stabbed a Soweto woman multiple times until she lost an eye, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Linda Makhanya, 43, has been sentenced in the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court for rape, two counts of attempted murder and theft.

While happy with the outcome, his victim and former girlfriend, Sonto Radebe, said she lived with reminders of the 2017 attack every day.

"Every time when I look in the mirror, I am reminded of what happened. I was born with two eyes, my vision was fine, and now I only see with one eye because of him. My life has changed for the worst," said Radebe, giving testimony in court on Friday.

In 2017, Makhanya raped and stabbed her multiple times. She lost an eye in the attack.

At the time, he was out on parole for murdering the mother of his children in November 2009.

Makhanya spent 15 years in prison for the crime. On appeal, his sentence was reduced to 10 years.

In her brief testimony in court, Radebe spoke of her struggle to heal emotionally, physically, and mentally from the abuse she was subjected to by Makhanya.

“My life has changed, I get nightmares. My life is no longer the same, especially when I am walking on the street. I feel shaken, and I trust nobody.

"I have not healed from the scares I have sustained when he laid hands on me. When I look at myself in the mirror, and I see the scars, I am reminded of what happened."

She also spoke about how she struggled with her sight.

"I have constant pain in my eye, hence why I go for consultations, bearing in mind that I was not born like this. This new eye is something foreign, and my body is not used to it."

I can't even get a driver's licence because I was told that my vison is not proper for someone like me to drive. I have now become dependent on people to drive me around.

Radebe said:

Makhanya's conviction has given her a sense of relief, but she said he did not deserve to be a part of society anymore.

Before Radebe's testimony, defence attorney Mokopane Tseladimitlwa admitted Makhanya's offences were serious.

While Tseladimitlwa said he was aware proper sentencing must be imposed, he felt it was only fair to consider the work Makhanya had done in and out of prison.

He added during his time in jail, Makhanya gained skills such as painting and bricklaying, which he used while he was out on parole.

Tseladimitlwa said Makhanya was currently working as a peer educator to his inmates.

While acknowledging that the minimum sentence is applicable, the defence argues that the court should consider time spent in custody since 2018, which may be due to delays that were not caused by the accused person but lockdown because of the pandemic.

He added:

The State argued Makhanya was not reformed.

Magistrate Anneline Africa sentenced him to five years in prison for attempted murder, 10 years for rape, three years for theft and 10 years for the second attempted murder charge.

"The first count of attempted murder with the count of rape will run concurrently while the count of theft and the other count of attempted murder will run concurrently," she said.

Overjoyed by the sentence, Radebe and her brother, Sipho, told News24 they were relieved.

"I don't know what to say, I have waited for such a long time to the point where I had lost all hope, but finally, he was sentenced," said Radebe.

The siblings said 20 years was not enough for what he had done, but at least now he would serve his time.

Members of People Opposing Women Abuse (Powa) supported Radebe throughout the trial.

"When we first got this case, we were met with a traumatised and scared woman, someone who was ready to give up. But the support she got from us and her family was enough for her to stand tall as a woman. She knew she was not walking alone," said Powa social worker Bhekisisa Mayo.

She added they would give Radebe the option to carry on with counselling and offer her the support she needed so she "could live beyond her traumatic ordeal".



