1h ago

add bookmark

'My lord, we have a problem': Parliament fire accused demands coffee, a kettle and a TV

accreditation
Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Zandile Mafe appears in court.
Zandile Mafe appears in court.
Peter Abrahams
  • Zandile Mafe again did not pitch for court, after demanding coffee and a radio for his cell at Pollsmoor Prison. 
  • The last time he was supposed to appear, he would not go into the court because he was on a hunger strike. 
  • This time, however, he simply refused to leave his cell at Pollsmoor.

Parliament arson accused Zandile Mafe is demanding coffee, a kettle, a flat-screen TV, and a radio for his cell at Pollsmoor Prison. 

This emerged when he again did not pitch for his pre-trial hearing in the Western Cape High Court on Friday, to the dismay of his lawyer, Luvuyo Godla.

"Briefly, my lord, we have a problem," said Godla, in his unhurried and measured way of speaking.

"Mr Mafe has got some complaints."

Mafe did not come to court at his last pre-trial date.

An orderly said Mafe was lying on his back, in his pyjamas, saying he was on a hunger strike because he was unhappy about how his trial was being handled.  

Mafe is accused of starting a catastrophic fire, which gutted the National Assembly building on 2 January this year. 

He intends pleading not guilty to charges of housebreaking with intent to commit arson, as well as arson, infringement of the Protection of Constitutional Democracy Against Terrorism and Other Related Activities Act; alternatively, discharge or detonation of an explosive or lethal device, and theft. 

READ | Parliament fire: Accused arrives in court holding cells in pyjamas and on hunger strike

Godla said Mafe was demanding some items of necessity for his cell in Pollsmoor. 

He wants coffee, a kettle and a radio to listen to the news. After the matter, Godla told the media that Mafe also wants a flat-screen TV.

"He complains that the water is very cold for a bath [at Pollsmoor]," said Godla, while some of the lawyers present chortled quietly into their frilly white bibs.There have been three meetings at Pollsmoor over these requests, and it has already been a hard 'no' to the kettle. "Due to incidents of inmates burning each other," said Godla. 

Mafe is also angry about delays regarding his leave to appeal the refusal of bail.  

"I want to distance myself from this conduct because I am trying to be patient with him," said Godla. 


Judge Matthew Frances told Godla that Mafe could not "willy nilly" decide whether he would appear in court or not, considering that he was instructed to appear in court. 

Godla agreed and said he was worried that this might hamper Mafe's chances of winning an appeal for bail. 

He said he had also not been able to verify whether Mafe did indeed go on a hunger strike, as claimed, but he would visit him at Pollsmoor to get an update on the situation. 

His feeling was that Friday's turn of events was linked to the demands.

READ | Parliament fire: Mafe's startling claims against Ramaphosa and Cabinet ministers

He assured Frances that advocate Dali Mpofu would fly to Cape Town to help deal with the situation. 

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the State had already handed over all the documents Mafe needed for his defence.

"Senior State advocate Mervyn Menigo was informed by the head of court orderlies that Mafe refused to get out of his prison cell at Pollsmoor Prison. No reasons were provided for this action," said Ntabazalila.

He added that Menigo again applied for the proceedings to continue, in Mafe's absence, as allowed in the Criminal Procedure Act.


"Menigo told the court that the State has provided the defence with everything they need to prepare for trial. Godla confirmed that,"

The matter was postponed to 4 November, the eve of the British Guy Fawkes commemoration of an attempt to blow up their Parliament. 

In the meantime, the corridors were abuzz with jokes about prisoners getting coffee and kettles. 

"I wonder if he wants filtered," joked one person.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
parliamentzanile mafewestern capecape townfire
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Some South Africans are not happy after Meghan Markle relayed a story about her 2019 royal tour to SA. What are your views?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Much ado about nothing - just more social media noise
69% - 3177 votes
Ag shame, she was totally quoted out of context
6% - 276 votes
I fully agree with their sentiments
25% - 1172 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA

1h ago

PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown

27 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope

26 Aug

PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations

20 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal

13 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.30
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.91
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.22
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.78
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.0%
Gold
1,712.34
0.0%
Silver
18.06
0.0%
Palladium
2,027.50
0.0%
Platinum
839.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
93.02
+0.7%
Top 40
60,854
+2.2%
All Share
67,378
+2.0%
Resource 10
60,275
+3.5%
Industrial 25
83,360
+1.7%
Financial 15
15,066
+1.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first

02 Sep

Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first
How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a...

26 Aug

How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a time
Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family...

26 Aug

Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family keeps her humble
A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19

26 Aug

A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22242.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo