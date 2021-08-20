1h ago

My pastor forcefully touched my private parts, Mpumalanga man tells court

Balise Mabona, Correspondent
Rapist Pastor Johannes Masilela appeared at the Kwamhlanga Regional Court.
Photo by Bongani Mthimunye
  • A Mpumalanga pastor is facing various charges, including that of rape, sexual grooming of a child and exposing his genitals.
  • Johannes Masilela, 44, has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
  • This week, one of his alleged victims testified about being touched by the pastor.

A 29-year-old man has testified how his pastor, Johannes Masilela, allegedly forcefully touched his penis after a church session, adding he got an erection as a result.

He is one of a number of victims of rape and other forms of sexual molestation allegedly at the hands of Masilela.

The man was responding to questions by Masilela's defence attorney, Jaftha Mabena, during cross-examination in the KwaMhlanga Regional Court in Mpumalanga on Thursday.

He claimed Masilela, 44, called him into the bedroom of his marital home in Sun City Village shortly after he attended a church service with other members of the congregation and performed a sexual act on him.

"I told him very well that I did not like what he was doing and my facial expression showed him that," said the man.

"I was standing and he was sitting on a bed while he was touching me. I moved back. That thing [sexual act] affected me badly and I did not even sleep that night."

According to the charge sheet, Masilela is facing 16 charges, including rape, sexual grooming of a child and the exposure of genitals.

His alleged victims include teenagers, and the incidents reportedly happened while they were members of his church, the Good Shepherd Christian Centre, in Sun City Village.

According to the charge sheet, the alleged acts took place at Masilela's church, which is in the yard of his home, between 2016 and 2018.

(Credit: Balise Mabona)
Pastor Johannes Masilela allegedly raped and sexually molested a number of boys and men inside his church, Good Sheperd Christian Centre, in Sun City Village near KwaMhlanga in Mpumalanga.

He was arrested on 29 May 2020.

The man, who asked not to be identified in the media, told the court the incident happened in 2018, and he reported it to the police in 2020.

Mabena asked why he waited so long to report the incident.

He responded by saying he was too scared and embarrassed by what Masilela allegedly had done to him.

The man said Masilela often told him and other members of his congregation God would punish them if they did not listen to him and therefore complied with his orders.

Mabena asked him why he did not get out of the house as the door was opened while Masilela was allegedly touching his penis.

He said he was too scared of Masilela.

"I've always had that mentality of opening a case, but I was scared until I met other members of the same church who experienced the same thing," the man added.

"I later informed another fellow member of the congregation about what happened to me. The accused [Masilela] became very angry and said I had embarrassed his church."

During the formal court proceedings, two other men, aged 27 and 30 who are also alleged victims, stood outside and waited their turn to testify.

Masilela is out on bail of R2 000.

He pleaded not guilty to all the charges during his previous appearance in the same court. 

Magistrate Marlene Greyvenstein postponed the trial to 22 October.

