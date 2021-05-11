'My prayers have been answered, my daughter's body is coming home' - Kgothatso Madunana's mom

A distraught family whose relative died in China have applauded the role played by people who have helped them.

Nomsa Madunana needed funds to bring home the remains of her daughter Kgothatso.

Kgothatso died in China last month, where she was completing her civil engineering degree.

Just days after a grieving mother pleaded for financial assistance to repatriate her daughter’s remains from China, her prayers have been answered.

Grieving Nomsa Madunana's plight has made headlines in recent days, after she spoke out about her struggles to bring home the body of her first-born daughter Kgothatso, 24, from China.

Madunana was faced with a repatriation bill of up to R350 000 before a Chinese mortuary would agree to release Kgothatso's remains and send them back to South Africa.

Kgothatso was about to complete her civil engineering degree in July at the Shandong University of Technology in Qingdao. She died on 30 April while visiting her friend in Hangzhou. It's alleged that she fell from a 13th floor apartment.

Madunana said she was overwhelmed by the emotional and financial support from Good Samaritans.

By Monday afternoon, donors had contributed R545 435.10.

"I want to thank everyone who donated, including BackaBuddy for the significant role they are playing. Funds came in from locals and international donors. The money we have received is far more than what we were pleading for. I am relieved that we will finally bring my daughter home," said Madunana.

Among the donors, was an anonymous contributor who donated R370 125.

"The money has surpassed what we were anticipating. I want to thank everyone who came to our rescue and contributed. I am excited with the support we have received, especially from the media, for publicising my ordeal.

"If it were not because of the media, people would not have known about our predicament. We are now at an advanced stage of completing the necessary process of bringing Kgothatso home," she said.

Madunana said they had submitted relevant documents to the Chinese mortuary.

"The money has been sent to them and would be cleared in the next two working days. They have confirmed that they have received our proof of payment. We are expecting that her body will be back home later this month," Madunana said.

She said Princess, Kgothatso's roommate in Qingdao, was assisting the family by bringing Kgothatso's belongings home.

