'My silence does not in any way indicate ignorance' - Bushiri responds to report on 'SA escape'

Shepherd Bushiri penned a response on his social media pages to respond to reports of his "SA escape".

A City Press report published on Sunday stated that he had been in South Africa several times since his escape last year.

The Bushiris are due back in court in July for their extradition case.

Bushiri responded to a City Press report published on Sunday which stated that he had been in South Africa several times since he fled the country last year.

"You can misrepresent facts on social media and make it appear as though you are at an advantage with your propaganda, but trust me, the law in Malawi does not use media. They use evidence and facts! See you soon on the other side of the law!" he said.

According to the report, security officials only picked up on it during a visit in April, and he and his wife, Mary, reportedly evaded two arrest attempts.

Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Philani Nkwalase told News24 it was "common cause that [Bushiri] is currently in his country of birth", and that the directorate would make a statement on the extradition process to bring him back to South Africa when there were "notable developments".

"We will ... not be drawn to comment on speculation on this matter.

"We, therefore, appeal to anyone with credible evidence that support these speculations that are doing [the] rounds to come forward with that information to the police."

While it was not clear who Bushiri was addressing directly, the leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church opened his statement charging: "I know who is behind your stories and I know your entire syndicate. I am also aware of those crooked and corrupt police officers that you work with.

"I denied giving you money, and you promised to make my life a living hell. You arrested me and tarnished my name. You are still doing it now, and you know - your days are numbered.

"My silence does not in any way indicate ignorance."

Bushiri added that it was unfortunate that he had been branded guilty before being afforded the opportunity to prove his innocence.

He said:

I have safely kept away all the evidence against your corrupt journalists and police officers, which I will present in court. I will expose you - trust me on that one.

The statement had since been deleted off his social media pages. His spokesperson Ephraim Nyondo told News24 on Monday: "He made the statement and the point was made."

When asked if Bushiri was withdrawing his statement, Nyondo responded: "His position remain[s]".

Bushiri and his wife Mary are embroiled in an extradition case currently in the Malawi lower court.

The pair are wanted in South Africa on fraud and money laundering charges, allegedly to the tune of R102 million.

They fled the country to their homeland just a few days after the Pretoria Central Magistrate's Court granted them bail of R200 000 each under strict conditions.

The matter is due back in court in July.