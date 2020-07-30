59m ago

add bookmark

'My sister didn’t cry or scream, she didn’t even say eina' – girl, 3, dies after being shot outside home

Tammy Petersen
Merilyn Adams, 3, was shot in the head in Eerste River on Tuesday night. (Supplied)
Merilyn Adams, 3, was shot in the head in Eerste River on Tuesday night. (Supplied)
  • Three-year-old Merilyn Adams was killed by a single bullet to the head.
  • She died in her mother’s arms as they arrived at Eerste River Hospital, less than 2km from their home.
  • It is believed the gunmen had targeted the "wrong house".

Three-year-old Merilyn Adams was a cheeky little girl who could never be quiet, her sister Meagan says.

While sitting with her mom and dad around a fire in front of their home in Heather Park, Eerste River, she played and chatted away for the last time on Tuesday night.

The toddler died after being shot in the head when gunmen opened fire in Normandie Street at about 20:30.

Meagan, 22, told News24 she had been sitting inside their house with her two siblings and a friend, while her mother Susanna and father Henry sat at the fire with their baby girl.

READ | Girl, 3, killed by bullet to head in suspected gang shooting at 'wrong' Cape Town house

She heard a volley of shots go off outside and hid behind the couch as the bullets flew, she recalled.

"When it stopped, my dad pushed my mother into the house. She had been sitting on my mom's lap. My mom felt her arm was wet and they only saw Merilyn had been shot when they got inside.

"My sister didn’t cry, she didn't scream. She didn't even say eina. Her face was full of blood."

A relative who lives close by rushed the little girl to the Eerste River Hospital, less than 2km away.

"My uncle drove fast. She was still alive. When they got to the hospital, she died in my mother's arms."

Merilyn Adams, 3, was shot in the head in Eerste R
Merilyn Adams, 3, was shot in the head in Eerste River on Tuesday night. (Supplied)

It is believed that little Merilyn was killed by gangsters who opened fire on the wrong house, said Julian Unthank, former chairperson of the local community police forum and current chair of Concerned Residents Against Crime.

According to him, it was believed that a nearby property was the target.

'We were four kids. Now, we're only three'

After Merilyn was hit, he said a shootout ensued as people from the other house came outside and opened fire.

The gunmen fled.

Anti-Gang Unit officers deployed to the scene followed up on "suspicious movement" at a nearby house, police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said.

"Information led them to another house in the same street. Upon searching the house, they found five firearms, including a shotgun. Two teenagers were among the five suspects arrested in the search," she confirmed.

An emotional Susanna was not immediately able to talk about what had happened when News24 reached her on Wednesday.

Meagan said she would miss everything about her little sister.

"She was so cheeky. But everyone liked her because she was so friendly.

"I always scolded her when she was naughty. When I would threaten to give her a hiding, she would laugh and tell me to catch her first before running away," Meagan laughed.

She will have to get used to her not being there anymore, she said.

"We were four kids. Now, we're only three."

Related Links
Girl, 3, killed by bullet to head in suspected gang shooting at 'wrong' Cape Town house
Tulbagh murder: Angry residents attempt to attack alleged child killer in court
Houses torched in Cape Town suburb after child, man shot dead
Read more on:
cape towncrime
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What do you think of public schools taking a break?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
A victory! Kids need to be safe at home
20% - 392 votes
I don't think it matters, the virus will still spread
30% - 594 votes
A disaster! Kids are better off in school
51% - 1016 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.70
(-0.94)
ZAR/GBP
21.63
(-0.70)
ZAR/EUR
19.62
(-0.65)
ZAR/AUD
11.93
(-0.55)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.69)
Gold
1958.44
(-0.36)
Silver
23.68
(-2.22)
Platinum
910.00
(-1.03)
Brent Crude
44.08
(+1.10)
Palladium
2126.00
(-1.07)
All Share
56707.74
(+0.39)
Top 40
52245.75
(+0.39)
Financial 15
10788.93
(+2.16)
Industrial 25
74841.48
(+0.92)
Resource 10
56492.21
(-0.84)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Joburg gym enthusiast creates own equipment and jobs after losing income...

54m ago

WATCH | Joburg gym enthusiast creates own equipment and jobs after losing income during lockdown
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | This local pilot modelled to pay for aviation school and is starting a...

29 Jul

FEEL GOOD | This local pilot modelled to pay for aviation school and is starting a charter company
FEEL GOOD | Netflix donates R8.3 million to support SA's film and TV industry amid...

28 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Netflix donates R8.3 million to support SA's film and TV industry amid Covid-19 pandemic
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo