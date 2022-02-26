28m ago

add bookmark

'My uncle saw a missile launched': Ukrainian nationals in SA fearful for family and friends back home

accreditation
Alex Mitchley
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A building hit by a missile in Kyiv, Ukraine.
A building hit by a missile in Kyiv, Ukraine.
AFP
  • Ukrainian nationals living in South Africa have spoken about their fears following the invasion by Russia.
  • They have been in contact with family and friends who have described the bombardment of their cities.
  • One person interviewed said she had heard two explosions while she was on the phone with her mother.

Ukrainian nationals living in South Africa have described the helplessness and fear they feel while their loved ones back home are under threat as the Russian invasion of Ukraine enters its second day.

A small group of primarily Ukrainian nationals assembled around the embassy in Pretoria on Friday, as Russian forces reportedly drew closer to the capital Kyiv, more than 8 000km away as the crow flies.

The protesters held up placards calling for an end to the invasion and for putting a stop to Russian President Vladimir Putin's leadership.

The protesters called for an end to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

READ | 'It's almost apocalyptic': SA ambassador in Kyiv describes scenes in Ukraine

Protester Anastasia Korpeso said they felt helpless being so far away from home, but were doing what they could, which is why they had planned the protest.

She added that the Ukrainian expats in South Africa were also afraid for their families and friends who had not managed to escape Ukraine.

"But they are brave, they are strong, and they will fight," Korpeso said.

Bombs and cellphones 

A number of Ukrainian nationals in South Africa told News24 of the terror they felt as they called family members living in cities that were being shelled.

Oksana Lissi, who comes from a small city in central Ukraine, said the bombing in her hometown started around 06:00 on Thursday morning.

READ | Calls for SA to join sanctions against Russia as Ukraine invasion intensifies

"My mom is living there. I called her, and during my phone call with her, I heard two explosions," Lissi said as she became emotional.

"My mom is 74, she is stressed, she is afraid, but she is not running away," she said.

Lissi pleaded for countries to come out and support Ukraine.

Zaya Andreeva, who grew up in Kharkiv, said the bombing started after 05:00 on Thursday. She said her entire family still lived in the city, which is about 40km from the Russian border.

"Got my whole family living there... my mother, my son, my brothers and my uncles," said Andreeva, adding:

My uncle personally saw an aircraft launching a missile which destroyed an air drone near Kharkiv.

Andreeva said her whole family claimed that civilian areas had also been targeted by the bombing.

"When I phoned my brother and asked him how he is doing, he sent me a video of missiles [fired] in civilian areas from his window.

"Whoever I phone, [and ask] where are you... 'We are in basement because shooting, shooting, shooting'.

Andreeva said the invasion made no sense, especially the targeting of civilian areas.

Reuters reported that Putin had declared war on Thursday, calling it "a special military operation" to protect people, including Russian citizens, subjected to 'genocide' in Ukraine - an accusation the West called baseless propaganda"

And for this, we will strive for the demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine," Putin said.

READ | South African living in Kharkiv says 'crashing sounds' of missiles exploding made him jump out of bed

News24 reported that Russian forces were attacking military installations, including air bases. By late Friday, Russia had reportedly seized control of the Chernobyl power plant, which is around an hour and a half away from the capital.

By Friday morning, reports were streaming in that Russian forces were moving closer to the capital as missile bombardments continued across the country.

Are you in a South African in Ukraine? Get in touch with us: feedback@news24.com.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
russiaukraine
Lottery
Lekker Friday for two Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should Aiden Markram be dropped for the 2nd Test against New Zealand?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! He's had his chance and now it's time for someone else.
58% - 1894 votes
No! Markram is one of our best batsmen and a return to form is around the corner.
42% - 1364 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.13
+1.4%
Rand - Pound
20.30
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.06
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.94
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Gold
1,889.54
0.0%
Silver
24.27
0.0%
Palladium
2,367.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,060.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
97.93
-1.2%
Top 40
67,719
+0.8%
All Share
74,206
+0.7%
Resource 10
79,348
-0.4%
Industrial 25
85,988
+1.4%
Financial 15
15,851
+1.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to...

23 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to raise funds for safe haven
FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter...

16 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter through nursing school
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his...

13 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his near-drowning
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo