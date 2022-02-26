'My uncle saw a missile launched': Ukrainian nationals in SA fearful for family and friends back home

Ukrainian nationals living in South Africa have spoken about their fears following the invasion by Russia.

They have been in contact with family and friends who have described the bombardment of their cities.

One person interviewed said she had heard two explosions while she was on the phone with her mother.

Ukrainian nationals living in South Africa have described the helplessness and fear they feel while their loved ones back home are under threat as the Russian invasion of Ukraine enters its second day.

A small group of primarily Ukrainian nationals assembled around the embassy in Pretoria on Friday, as Russian forces reportedly drew closer to the capital Kyiv, more than 8 000km away as the crow flies.

The protesters held up placards calling for an end to the invasion and for putting a stop to Russian President Vladimir Putin's leadership.

The protesters called for an end to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Protester Anastasia Korpeso said they felt helpless being so far away from home, but were doing what they could, which is why they had planned the protest.



She added that the Ukrainian expats in South Africa were also afraid for their families and friends who had not managed to escape Ukraine.

"But they are brave, they are strong, and they will fight," Korpeso said.



Bombs and cellphones

A number of Ukrainian nationals in South Africa told News24 of the terror they felt as they called family members living in cities that were being shelled.

Oksana Lissi, who comes from a small city in central Ukraine, said the bombing in her hometown started around 06:00 on Thursday morning.

"My mom is living there. I called her, and during my phone call with her, I heard two explosions," Lissi said as she became emotional.

"My mom is 74, she is stressed, she is afraid, but she is not running away," she said.

Lissi pleaded for countries to come out and support Ukraine.



Zaya Andreeva, who grew up in Kharkiv, said the bombing started after 05:00 on Thursday. She said her entire family still lived in the city, which is about 40km from the Russian border.

"Got my whole family living there... my mother, my son, my brothers and my uncles," said Andreeva, adding:

My uncle personally saw an aircraft launching a missile which destroyed an air drone near Kharkiv.

Andreeva said her whole family claimed that civilian areas had also been targeted by the bombing.



"When I phoned my brother and asked him how he is doing, he sent me a video of missiles [fired] in civilian areas from his window.

"Whoever I phone, [and ask] where are you... 'We are in basement because shooting, shooting, shooting'.

Andreeva said the invasion made no sense, especially the targeting of civilian areas.

Reuters reported that Putin had declared war on Thursday, calling it "a special military operation" to protect people, including Russian citizens, subjected to 'genocide' in Ukraine - an accusation the West called baseless propaganda"

And for this, we will strive for the demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine," Putin said.

News24 reported that Russian forces were attacking military installations, including air bases. By late Friday, Russia had reportedly seized control of the Chernobyl power plant, which is around an hour and a half away from the capital.

By Friday morning, reports were streaming in that Russian forces were moving closer to the capital as missile bombardments continued across the country.

