'My wife can never doubt I love her': Cape Town husband to walk 600km to raise funds to clear student debt

Lisalee Solomons
Washiela and Lucien Williams
Washiela and Lucien Williams
PHOTO: Supplied
  • A Cape Town man is attempting to walk 600km to raise funds for the completion of his wife's studies. 
  • Lucien Williams will start his walk at the Cape Town Stadium and end in George.
  • His wife Washiela owes Unisa R30 000 which must be paid before she's allowed to graduate this year.

A Cape Town man is lacing up his boots to take on what he considers the biggest challenge of his life – attempting to walk 600 kilometres to raise funds for the completion of his wife's studies.

This so that she can graduate at the end of the year and finally fulfil her dream of becoming a teacher.

Goodwood resident Lucien Williams, 39, told News24 the idea came to him one morning when he was getting ready to go to his local gym. 

"Like many families, we've had our fair share of hardships since the pandemic hit. My wife [became one] of the statistics of people who lost their job in the first few months. She was studying at the time, so it was a huge challenge to adjust to life with only me working and also having two kids to raise," Lucien told News24.

Washiela had been studying for her Bachelor of Education degree through the University of South Africa (Unisa). She was afforded a National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) bursary for the first two years of her studies.

However, in 2021 she was not funded, and like most students, she accumulated student debt, which she now needs to clear before she can graduate. 

"Getting to where I am right now was a long, draining process. The finish line is almost there, but the last hurdle is the outstanding fees I must pay first. There have been many sleepless nights and countless battles on how we would clear this debt accumulated during my final years of studies," Washiela said.

Ready to walk the walk, Lucien will start his trek at the Cape Town Stadium and hopes to finish it in George within 10 days. 

Washiela said her husband of more than 15 years has decided to attempt to walk 60km every day of his journey, stopping at various locations for the night.

"It's definitely not going to be easy, and it will most certainly be the most daring thing I've ever taken on, but it's for a good cause

He continued:

My wife's happiness means the world to me, and I hate seeing her stressed out by this debt. So I thought, I have nothing to lose, I do love a good challenge, and this one happened to be for my wife's dream. I just decided 'Oh f*ck it, I'm going to do it.

To prepare for the long and winding walk, Lucien's daily routine starts at 05:00 at the gym where he trains.

He then gets his "mind ready" for the challenge, which he will start on his 40th birthday (23 March). "The fact that I'll start this journey on my birthday is even more special and a memory that we'll hold very close to our hearts for the rest of our lives," Lucien said. 

"I've always loved walking - it eases the mind and is enjoyable. The fact that I'll be taking on this journey with beautiful scenery every day makes it more exciting."  

He will make the journey alone and members of various church congregations have allowed him to stay overnight during on his journey.

"Through my church, I've started to contact congregations from areas like Struisbaai and Gansbaai in order to stay over at congregants' homes because a lot of this is coming out of my pocket and I can't afford to pay for hotels or backpackers' lodges,” Lucien says.

READ | 'I know how hard it is to dream' - KZN woman helps rural schools one race at a time

For Washiela, the thought of her husband going "into the unknown, is terrifying". 

"I had a million questions for him when he came up with this idea, and like any wife, I tried to talk him out of it because the danger of him doing it alone is scary. But I know my husband, and once he sets his mind on something, there's really nothing anyone can do to change it," Washiela said. 

The couple said they are grateful for the support they have got from friends and families after they heard of the idea and hope this will continue until Lucien returns home safely. 

education
Lucien Williams will take on the biggest challenge of his life: walking 600 kilometers to raise funds for his wife's studies.

"I'm a little nervous, and my wife is more worried about the danger aspect, which is understandable. Some people said I was crazy to do this, but when you stare hardship in the face and have no other option, you tackle the obstacles head-on; you'd do anything to make your family happy," Lucien said. 

He has been detailing his journey on social media and will update his followers until the end of the trip.

"After this, my wife can never doubt that I love her," he chuckled. 

The money will be raised via donors who will sponsor him per kilometre. Anyone wishing to donate can visit their Backabuddy fundraiser. 


