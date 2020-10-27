23m ago

'My wish is to meet with Senzo's family' - 'vindicated' Chicco Twala after arrests

Ntwaagae Seleka
Chicco Twala
Chicco Twala
PHOTO: Martin De Kock/Drum
  • Chicco Twala and his son, Longwe, want to meet with Senzo Meyiwa's family, and his mother in particular.
  • Twala senior told News24 many people have wrongfully accused them of playing a role in Meyiwa's death.
  • The Twalas feel the recent arrest of five people has vindicated them.

Music mogul and businessman Chicco Twala and his son, Longwe Twala, say they would like to meet with Senzo Meyiwa's mother.

Twala senior told News24 he and his son have been wrongfully persecuted by many people who believed Longwe played a role in Meyiwa's death.

The Twalas say they feel the recent arrest of five people has vindicated them.

Speculation of Longwe's alleged involvement has been rife because he was in the East Rand home of actress Kelly Khumalo at the time Meyiwa was shot. This included reports last week of Meyiwa's cousin, Sifiso, saying the younger Twala was the person who pulled the trigger when the Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper was shot dead in 2014.

Super-producer Twala said:

Indeed, my son and I feel vindicated after the whole speculation was created on social media. My wish is to meet with Senzo's family, especially his mother. The confusion caused by haters on social media really caused serious harm to the both of us. Moving forward, I will really want to meet the family.

On Monday afternoon, Police Minister Bheki Cele and national police commissioner General Khehla Sitole revealed detectives had arrested five people in connection with Meyiwa's murder.

'Watertight' case

They were arrested in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.

Cele assured the nation that police had a "watertight" case against the suspects, while Sitole said they had arrested the right people "this time".

Sitole said the suspects had been linked to the case through forensic evidence, as well as the firearm believed to have been used to kill Meyiwa.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Boksburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, on charges to be revealed in court.

Meanwhile, lobby group AfriForum, which had started its own investigation into Meyiwa's death, said the soccer star's murder was a "hit" and not a killing during a robbery, as had previously been claimed.

The lobby group said the mastermind behind the hit was still at large.

