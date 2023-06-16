8m ago

'My youth is gone': Mdlalose Tavern survivor left permanently disabled recalls fateful day

Ntwaagae Seleka
Fifteen people were shot and killed after gunmen stormed Mdlalose Tavern, a popular gathering spot in Nomzamo informal settlement in Orlando East.
PHOTO: Ntwaagae Seleka/News24
  • A survivor of the Mdlalose Tavern massacre has lost all hope of ever enjoying his youth.
  • The man is now permanently disabled after he was shot six times in his back, arms, and legs with an AK-47.
  • He said June 16 has no meaning to him, as a survivor of a heinous crime.

"My youth is gone. I can't do the things I used to do anymore."

So says a 22-year-old survivor of the Mdlalose Tavern who broke down as he remembered the dreadful day when he witnessed 16 of his neighbours being shot to death.

The youngster, who did not want to be named, sobbed openly as he recounted the events of 9 July last year.

He was at the tavern that night when 11 people was shot dead at the tavern while others died either on their way or in hospital.

"I don't know why I went there. I don't even drink alcohol. Had I stayed at home, I would not have been severely injured," he said.

The survivor was among those who were playing pool at the tavern in Nomzamo Park, Soweto, when heavily armed gunmen stormed in.

Without saying a word, the gunmen opened fire on people who were either consuming alcohol or playing pool.

The first casualties were those playing pool that stood closest to the main door.

The 22-year-old stood at the very door with his friend.

The tavern was the only entertainment spot in the community.

That night, they had finished watching the game between the Springboks and Wales.

"I was visiting my mother for that weekend. I decided to join my neighbours to watch rugby and play pool at Mdlalose Tavern.

"It was a typical night as people discussed rugby and others were dancing to traditional music. I played pool.

"As we stood by the pool table, those devils arrived carrying AK-47 rifles and pistols. They didn't say anything. They sprayed us with bullets.

"I managed to flee to a corner where most patrons were lying. They fired their rifles until their bullets ran out."

He said the attackers then used their pistols until they ran out of bullets again.

"They walked out as heroes leaving us crying, bleeding, injured and dead."

According to him, it was the first time he saw people dying.

"Their screams and the sounds of those who battled to breathe was too much to bear."

He said he tried to stand up, but it was far too difficult.

"Blood was running down my back and legs. I felt numb. It was too late. I crawled to the exit and was lifted into a car with the wounded.

"I regained consciousness in a hospital bed. Doctors and nurses said they prayed for my survival. They did an excellent job of saving my life."

Then they broke the sad news:

I was lucky to be alive. I had sustained six AK-47 bullet wounds, but I won't be able to walk again.

Five months later, the young survivor miraculously managed to walk, with the aid of crutches.

"My youth is gone. I can't do the things I used to do anymore. I rely on someone to survive. 16 June means nothing to me. My peers will be celebrating the day. I will be at home thinking about that fateful day and the outcomes I am suffering.

"I rely on my mother for many things. I can't carry a bath filled with water. I can't clean and cook like I did. I have lost my work. I have no future. I am permanently disabled.

"I rely on a disability grant - something I never thought I would rely on. My future and dreams are finished at a young age," he said, adding he was battling with nightmares.

"At times, I am afraid they might come and finish the survivors. They have taken away my life anyway."

Background

Meanwhile, the case against the six men accused of the fatal incident was withdrawn this week in the Orlando Magistrate's Court, much to the shock of survivors and victims of the tavern massacre.

Gauteng police head Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela promised they were working hard to reinstate the case on the court roll.

"We will bring back the matter before the court," he vowed.

"We are still confident that we have arrested the right people. We are confident that we have arrested the right suspects. All we have to do is close the gaps the court had identified," said Mawela.


