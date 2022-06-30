1h ago

add bookmark

MyCiTi bus lands on top of car in Cape Town, traffic backed up

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The City of Cape Town traffic officials are currently dealing with an accident along the Nelson Mandela Boulevard.
The City of Cape Town traffic officials are currently dealing with an accident along the Nelson Mandela Boulevard.

Two people were injured in an accident on Nelson Mandela Bay Boulevard in Cape Town on Thursday evening after a MyCiTi bus landed on top of a vehicle, crushing it.

"All outgoing lanes on Nelson Mandela Boulevard are closed, as the bus is across all lanes. Traffic outbound diverted onto Melbourne Road, and motorists are urged to use this route as an alternative," said traffic spokesperson Maxine Jordaan.

Two people were rushed to hospital with injuries.

The traffic department said it would take some time before the scene was completely cleared and safe to open. 

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newslettersto get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.


 
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape townaccidents
Lottery
3 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Are you going to keep wearing a mask following the announcement that it is no longer required under law?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No ways, I'm done
5% - 5665 votes
Yes, I still want to be cautious
91% - 107253 votes
Only certain circumstances
4% - 5075 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

7h ago

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on

11 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.29
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.84
-0.9%
Rand - Euro
17.07
-0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.26
-0.9%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-1.1%
Gold
1,809.01
-0.5%
Silver
20.36
-1.8%
Palladium
1,938.51
-1.3%
Platinum
906.00
-1.3%
Brent Crude
116.26
-1.5%
Top 40
60,109
-2.4%
All Share
66,223
-2.3%
Resource 10
63,748
-3.2%
Industrial 25
79,405
-1.4%
Financial 15
14,686
-3.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

7h ago

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
GOOD NEWS | Ultramarathon champ Bruce Fordyce to provide 200 defibrillators at...

10h ago

GOOD NEWS | Ultramarathon champ Bruce Fordyce to provide 200 defibrillators at park runs
Soweto 50 Icons help motivate the youth

11h ago

Soweto 50 Icons help motivate the youth
GOOD NEWS | 'Treehugger' turns sawdust into eco-friendly cosmetics

11h ago

GOOD NEWS | 'Treehugger' turns sawdust into eco-friendly cosmetics
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo