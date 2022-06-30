MyCiTi bus lands on top of car in Cape Town, traffic backed up

Two people were injured in an accident on Nelson Mandela Bay Boulevard in Cape Town on Thursday evening after a MyCiTi bus landed on top of a vehicle, crushing it.

Just when you think you had a bad day. Accident on Nelson Mandela Boulevard, Cape Town this evening between VW Polo and a MyCiti bus. pic.twitter.com/VL7ZNyLU3h — Quinton Mtyala (@mtyala) June 30, 2022

"All outgoing lanes on Nelson Mandela Boulevard are closed, as the bus is across all lanes. Traffic outbound diverted onto Melbourne Road, and motorists are urged to use this route as an alternative," said traffic spokesperson Maxine Jordaan.

Two people were rushed to hospital with injuries.

The traffic department said it would take some time before the scene was completely cleared and safe to open.

