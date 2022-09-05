59m ago

Mystery Cape Town Lotto player bags huge R86m jackpot

accreditation
Nicole McCain and Nonkululeko Lekoma
Ithuba is on the lookout for Saturday's Lotto jackpot winner
A Cape Town Lotto winner is in possession of a ticket worth R86.9 million.

The lucky player won the massive Lotto jackpot on Saturday. 

The national lottery operator, Ithuba, encouraged the public to check their tickets, adding that the said lucky player purchased the ticket at a Shoprite Checkers store in Durbanville.

"We congratulate the latest Lotto multimillionaire, who won Saturday's jackpot of over R86 million. Although winning tickets may be valid for 365 days, it is highly recommended that players process their winnings as soon as possible," said Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza.

The winning numbers were: 07, 20, 34, 45, 49, 50 and Bonus: 17.

Recently, a Gauteng man won the R99.9 million PowerBall - and said that he wouldn't be quitting his day job any time soon, despite the winnings.

Another lucky winner was a 72-year-old pensioner from KwaZulu-Natal, who won the R100 million Lotto jackpot after spending R7.50 on his ticket. 

Winners receive their money, tax free, between 48 to 72 hours after claiming. 


