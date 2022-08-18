Mystery surrounds disappearance of 3 guards from work, who were later found disorientated, tied up

Three female security guards who went missing while on duty at a Kroonstad stadium have been found.

The three women were found in bushes nearly 5km from the stadium.

They were disorientated and their hands had been tied with shoelaces.

Three security guards who had mysteriously disappeared while on night duty at a Free State stadium were found 5km away, disorientated and their hands bound with their shoelaces.

Mamokgo Julia Tladi, 44, Gladys Masabata Motoai, 37, and Maletsatsi Mofokeng, 39, were on night duty at Seeisoville Stadium in Maokeng, Kroonstad, on Wednesday when they were reported missing by their morning shift colleagues.

According to police spokesperson Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli, the women's colleagues arrived at the stadium's guard room on Wednesday at about 05:30 to relieve the night shift staff.

READ | Cape Town family heartbroken as search widens for abducted 6-year-old Shanawaaz Asghar

Kareli said the women were nowhere to be found but their personal belongings were left at the scene.

He said police were summoned to the scene, and a search party was launched.

Supplied supplied Supplied supplied

After a joint search in Maokeng by the police and residents, the women were found by hunters in Lovedale on the outskirts of Maokeng on Wednesday at around 21:30.



He said the three women were disorientated and had their hands tied behind their backs with shoelaces. He said they were in a "bad condition" and were rushed to the hospital for observation and tests.

According to Kareli, the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of the women and details of the perpetrators were unknown at the stage.

"The women have suffered great trauma and have to undergo counselling before the police can ask them questions about the incident," he said.



