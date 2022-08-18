1h ago

add bookmark

Mystery surrounds disappearance of 3 guards from work, who were later found disorientated, tied up

accreditation
Zandile Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Maletsatsi Mofokeng, 39, is on of the three security guards who were on duty at a Free State stadium when they were reported missing on Wednesday.
Maletsatsi Mofokeng, 39, is on of the three security guards who were on duty at a Free State stadium when they were reported missing on Wednesday.
Supplied
  • Three female security guards who went missing while on duty at a Kroonstad stadium have been found.
  • The three women were found in bushes nearly 5km from the stadium.
  • They were disorientated and their hands had been tied with shoelaces.

Three security guards who had mysteriously disappeared while on night duty at a Free State stadium were found 5km away, disorientated and their hands bound with their shoelaces.

Mamokgo Julia Tladi, 44, Gladys Masabata Motoai, 37, and Maletsatsi Mofokeng, 39, were on night duty at Seeisoville Stadium in Maokeng, Kroonstad, on Wednesday when they were reported missing by their morning shift colleagues.

According to police spokesperson Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli, the women's colleagues arrived at the stadium's guard room on Wednesday at about 05:30 to relieve the night shift staff.

READ | Cape Town family heartbroken as search widens for abducted 6-year-old Shanawaaz Asghar

Kareli said the women were nowhere to be found but their personal belongings were left at the scene.

He said police were summoned to the scene, and a search party was launched.

Gladys Masabata Motoai, 37 is amongst the three se
Gladys Masabata Motoai, 37, is one of the three security guards who were on duty at a Free State stadium when they were reported missing on Wednesday.
Mamokgo Julia Tladi, 44, is amongst the three secu
Mamokgo Julia Tladi, 44, is one of the three security guards who were on duty at a Free State stadium when they were reported missing on Wednesday.

After a joint search in Maokeng by the police and residents, the women were found by hunters in Lovedale on the outskirts of Maokeng on Wednesday at around 21:30.

He said the three women were disorientated and had their hands tied behind their backs with shoelaces. He said they were in a "bad condition" and were rushed to the hospital for observation and tests.

According to Kareli, the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of the women and details of the perpetrators were unknown at the stage.

"The women have suffered great trauma and have to undergo counselling before the police can ask them questions about the incident," he said.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
seeisoville stadiumfree stateabductioncrime and courts
Lottery
Here are your Daily Lotto results
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Zama zama crackdown: What are your thoughts on West Village residents taking the law into their own hands?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Authorities should bring in the army already
11% - 2425 votes
Illegal miners can't be scapegoated for all crime
47% - 9991 votes
What else did we expect without no proper policing
38% - 7973 votes
Vigilante groups are also part of the problem
4% - 788 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal

13 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal
PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case

06 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture

29 Jul

PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture
PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack

23 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

16 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.71
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.17
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.00
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.61
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.3%
Gold
1,770.20
+0.5%
Silver
19.84
+0.2%
Palladium
2,169.00
+1.2%
Platinum
932.25
+0.3%
Brent Crude
93.65
+1.4%
Top 40
64,279
+0.2%
All Share
71,066
+0.1%
Resource 10
63,743
+0.8%
Industrial 25
87,294
-0.2%
Financial 15
16,170
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Cheetahs released into Babanango for the first time in 200 years

7h ago

Cheetahs released into Babanango for the first time in 200 years
100 mountain bikes donated to North West school so they can get to class easily

06 Aug

100 mountain bikes donated to North West school so they can get to class easily
WATCH | Graeme College rugby player to take up athletics after amputation - with...

06 Aug

WATCH | Graeme College rugby player to take up athletics after amputation - with new prosthetic blade
Swing and roundabouts: Dancing away the lockdown cobwebs with some slick moves and...

01 Aug

Swing and roundabouts: Dancing away the lockdown cobwebs with some slick moves and lindy hop
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22227.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo