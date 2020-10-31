N1 in Johannesburg closed owing to a gas tanker being on fire

The N1 north has been closed off to traffic between the Maraisburg exit and Gordon Road due to a gas tanker being on fire.

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department's Freeway Unit and City of Johannesburg EMS are on the scene.

Motorists are advised to avoid the N1 north heading towards Gordon Road.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Xolani Fihla said its Freeway Unit and City of Johannesburg EMS were on the scene.

Fihla added the south-bound lane was earlier closed as a safety precaution but had now been reopened to allow traffic to flow.

Gas tanker on fire -N1 north before Gordon Rd JHB. All lanes have been closed to traffic. pic.twitter.com/TrzdwZ0tHx — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) October 31, 2020

