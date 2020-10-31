N1 in Johannesburg closed owing to a gas tanker being on fire

- The N1 north has been closed off to traffic between the Maraisburg exit and Gordon Road due to a gas tanker being on fire.
- The Johannesburg Metro Police Department's Freeway Unit and City of Johannesburg EMS are on the scene.
- Motorists are advised to avoid the N1 north heading towards Gordon Road.
The N1 north has been closed off to traffic between the Maraisburg exit and Gordon Road owing to a gas tanker being on fire.
Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Xolani Fihla said its Freeway Unit and City of Johannesburg EMS were on the scene.
Fihla added the south-bound lane was earlier closed as a safety precaution but had now been reopened to allow traffic to flow.
Gas tanker on fire -N1 north before Gordon Rd JHB. All lanes have been closed to traffic. pic.twitter.com/TrzdwZ0tHx— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) October 31, 2020
"Motorists are advised to avoid the N1 north heading towards Gordon Road and they can use the Maraisburg exit as an alternative."