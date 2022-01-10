N1 south left lane closed in Centurion due to sinkhole, causing traffic delays

The left lane of the N1 south, just before Botha Avenue in Centurion, Gauteng, was closed on Monday morning after a sinkhole developed on the road reserve at the Flying Saucer Interchange.

The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) said it had sent a team of engineers and the Routine Road Maintenance contractors to assess the situation and map out a plan of action.

"We have also called in the expertise of geotechnical specialists to assist with the assessment," said Progress Hlahla, Sanral northern region manager.

At this stage, it is unclear what may have caused the sinkhole. However, it emerged following recent heavy rainfall in Gauteng.

Pretoria - N1 South: #SinkHole at the R21 Highway Interchange - QUEUING TRAFFIC pic.twitter.com/TB9LZlwaM0 — Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) January 10, 2022

The sinkhole has caused queuing traffic near the R21 highway interchange.

