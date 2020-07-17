N2 reopened after stone throwing, protest action in Cape Town

The N2 in Cape Town has been reopened following stone throwing and protest action at points between the R300 and Baden Powell Drive interchanges on Friday, traffic officials confirmed.

According to the City of Cape Town Traffic services, the lanes were closed due to sporadic instances of protest action on Thursday afternoon, which included stone throwing.

City of Cape Town Traffic Services spokesperson Maxine Jordaan said motorists had been diverted by traffic officials.

Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa said that the interchanges at Mew Way and Spine Road had also been affected due to burning tyres and rubble.

It was not yet clear what the protesters were calling for.

At approximately 15:00, the roads were reopened, Jordaan said.

Images from traffic officials on social media showed long queues in the outbound lane of the N2 on Friday afternoon.