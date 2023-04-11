1h ago

Share

N3 highway reopens after motorists left stranded for hours due to deadly Easter crash

accreditation
Compiled by Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The N3 between Hilton and Cedara in KwaZulu-Natal has been reopened after a multi-vehicle collision.
  • Forty-one vehicles, including eight taxis, were involved in the collision.
  • At least five people died.

The N3 highway near Hilton and Cedara in KwaZulu-Natal has been reopened after a massive multi-vehicle collision that claimed five lives on Monday afternoon.

The road opened shortly before midnight.

The latest estimate puts the number of vehicles involved in the accident; light motor vehicles, eight taxis and trucks, at 41 and according to KwaZulu-Natal emergency services spokesperson Robert McKenzie, five people died in the collision.

He added that 78 patients with injuries ranging from critical to minor were transported to hospital.

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport has launched a hotline for people who are trying to locate family members.

Transport MEC Sipho Hlomuka said various government response emergencies had worked "tirelessly to ensure the reopening of the freeway".

"The road was opened after the recovery of all the five bodies of the deceased, assisting survivors on the scene and transporting critical patients to healthcare facilities for urgent medical attention," he said.

Teams also worked hard to remove the wreckage, Hlomuka added.

"We acknowledge the magnitude of this horrific accident and the trauma felt by all those involved is unbearable. We once again wish to send our deepest condolences to all the affected families and wish a speedy recovery to all those who sustained injuries," Hlomuka said.

READ | Three dead in head-on collision between car and truck in KZN

"Some motorists have been stuck for hours and lost a lot of time in traffic. We, however, wish to salute all the emergency response teams for a job well done under such unfavourable weather conditions," he added.

"As provincial authorities, we are hugely disappointed with the fatal crashes recorded during this Easter weekend. We appeal to those who will be continuing with their journey, and those who are still going to embark [on theirs], to be on high alert and ensure maximum adherence to traffic regulations."

Those who still wish to locate their family members or get a status update on the road are urged to contact the emergency contact centre on 033 940 8484.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
durbankwazulu-natalaccidents
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you think about the re-election of Helen Zille as DA federal council chair?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The DA needs Zille or it will lose legacy members
39% - 346 votes
It was a missed opportunity to inspire and renew
61% - 547 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions be a gateway for more corruption?

04 Apr

LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions be a gateway for more corruption?
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.39
+0.6%
Rand - Pound
22.86
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
20.05
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.27
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.2%
Platinum
1,003.56
-0.3%
Palladium
1,432.63
+0.0%
Gold
2,003.03
+0.6%
Silver
25.05
+0.7%
Brent Crude
84.18
-1.1%
Top 40
72,282
+1.3%
All Share
78,042
+1.2%
Resource 10
69,862
+2.0%
Industrial 25
104,073
+1.0%
Financial 15
15,911
+1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'We need to cook more...to alleviate poverty': Western Cape soup kitchen appeals...

05 Apr

'We need to cook more...to alleviate poverty': Western Cape soup kitchen appeals for donations
Meet woman breathing life into home for abandoned babies, one birthday at a time

04 Apr

Meet woman breathing life into home for abandoned babies, one birthday at a time
Roll over Beethoven! Meet the Benoni law graduate who sings and reads to animals...

04 Apr

Roll over Beethoven! Meet the Benoni law graduate who sings and reads to animals at SPCA every day
Garden project to promote peace in Kensington informal settlement

04 Apr

Garden project to promote peace in Kensington informal settlement
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

2h ago

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth

05 Apr

Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth
Strokes of paint turning Gauteng houses into homes

06 Apr

Strokes of paint turning Gauteng houses into homes
What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year

05 Apr

What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23089.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo