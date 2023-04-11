N3 highway reopens after motorists left stranded for hours due to deadly Easter crash

The N3 between Hilton and Cedara in KwaZulu-Natal has been reopened after a multi-vehicle collision.

Forty-one vehicles, including eight taxis, were involved in the collision.

At least five people died.

The N3 highway near Hilton and Cedara in KwaZulu-Natal has been reopened after a massive multi-vehicle collision that claimed five lives on Monday afternoon.

The road opened shortly before midnight.

The latest estimate puts the number of vehicles involved in the accident; light motor vehicles, eight taxis and trucks, at 41 and according to KwaZulu-Natal emergency services spokesperson Robert McKenzie, five people died in the collision.

He added that 78 patients with injuries ranging from critical to minor were transported to hospital.

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport has launched a hotline for people who are trying to locate family members.



Transport MEC Sipho Hlomuka said various government response emergencies had worked "tirelessly to ensure the reopening of the freeway".

"The road was opened after the recovery of all the five bodies of the deceased, assisting survivors on the scene and transporting critical patients to healthcare facilities for urgent medical attention," he said.

Teams also worked hard to remove the wreckage, Hlomuka added.

"We acknowledge the magnitude of this horrific accident and the trauma felt by all those involved is unbearable. We once again wish to send our deepest condolences to all the affected families and wish a speedy recovery to all those who sustained injuries," Hlomuka said.

"Some motorists have been stuck for hours and lost a lot of time in traffic. We, however, wish to salute all the emergency response teams for a job well done under such unfavourable weather conditions," he added.

"As provincial authorities, we are hugely disappointed with the fatal crashes recorded during this Easter weekend. We appeal to those who will be continuing with their journey, and those who are still going to embark [on theirs], to be on high alert and ensure maximum adherence to traffic regulations."

Those who still wish to locate their family members or get a status update on the road are urged to contact the emergency contact centre on 033 940 8484.



