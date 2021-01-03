29m ago

N3 horror crash: Holiday travellers urged to be patient following fatal accident

Getrude Mkhafola
The N3 Toll Concession appealed to motorists on Sunday to be patient on the roads after a pile-up caused delays for travellers who couldn't reach their destinations before the 21:00 curfew.

The curfew is in place during the adjusted Level 3 lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19.

"The combination of high volumes, congestion, adverse weather, traffic disruptions and a national curfew can have a debilitating impact on road safety. Road users are requested to carefully plan their trips to allow for extra travel time and not to rush to their destinations at the last minute to try and beat the curfew," N3 Toll Concession operations manager Thania Dhoogra said.

More rainfall is expected over large parts of the route, which could cause further delays on Sunday, and high traffic volumes are expected as holidaymakers make their way back to Gauteng.

ALSO READ | 8 people killed in a five-car pile-up in the Free State

Eight people were killed and three were seriously injured in the crash, which led to the closure of the N3 for several hours and caused traffic disruptions near Warden in the Free State on Saturday evening.

