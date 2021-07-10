27m ago

N3 in KwaZulu-Natal closed after trucks set alight in Free Zuma protests

Getrude Makhafola
  • Trucks were set alight in Mooi River, KwaZulu-Natal, where supporters of former president Jacob Zuma took to the streets to demand his release from jail.
  • Some trucks were still burning early Saturday and social media videos showed the aftermath of looting incidents.
  • The N3 Toll Concession said no injuries were reported.

Trucks were on fire early on Saturday, following a night of mayhem in Mooi River in which supporters of jailed former president Jacob Zuma torched delivery trucks and looted shops.

Zuma was taken into custody after the Constitutional Court sentenced him to 15 months in jail for disregarding an order to appear before the State Capture Inquiry to answer questions.

His supporters took to the streets of KwaZulu-Natal to demand his release and used burning tyres and logs to block the N3. The highway remains closed.

N3 Tolls Concession (N3TC) spokesperson Anita Heyl said authorities discovered the extent of the damage in the morning.

She estimated that more than 20 trucks were set alight near the Mooi Plaza toll, including a carrier truck that was transporting cars.

"All this was done under the cover of darkness. I am waiting for a full report, but more than 20 trucks were torched, some are still burning, and it is still too hot to get close. The burned trucks include one tanker which was fortunately not carrying fuel...it was carrying some form of chemical. Fortunately, no one was injured," she said on Saturday.

Firefighters were on the scene.

Heyl advised motorists to avoid using the N3 and to use alternative roads instead.

"We do not know when we will be able to open the highway at this point. There has to be a mop-up of the road first before we can let vehicles through again."

There were also reports of shops that were looted in Mooi River overnight. Videos on social media showed the aftermath of looting at a supermarket and liquor store.

Efforts to get hold of the police in the province were unsuccessful.

