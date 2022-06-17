N3 protests: Govt to meet with truckers as four arrested for 'economic sabotage'

Four people have been arrested for the blockading of parts of the N3.

Local truck drivers protested against the employment of foreign drivers.

The road has since been opened for traffic.

Four men were arrested for taking part in the blockade of parts of the N3 using trucks on Thursday.

The four aged between 40 and 59 were arrested on Thursday afternoon, police spokesperson Jay Naicker confirmed on Thursday evening.

Naicker said the four were arrested for obstructing a national route, damaging or interfering with essential infrastructure, and economic sabotage.

Truck drivers blocked the N3 near Windy Corner, Van Reenen's Pass, and the northbound direction in the vicinity of the N3 in Tweedie.



Local truck drivers vented their anger by protesting over the employment of foreign drivers.



Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula claimed that he had been engaging with Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi and Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi over the matter.

Mbalula added that he had also engaged with the protesting truck drivers until late on Tuesday.

"We believe we are on the verge of concluding an agreement on the proposed interventions," he said.

He claimed that Tuesday's discussions came on the back of previous engagements in which the government had taken "the stakeholders" into confidence on the measures being implemented to address the previously raised issues.

Ministerial engagement

"I have been working around the clock with Ministers Nxesi and Motsoaledi and affected stakeholders to address the issues raised by the truck drivers and small truck operators," Mbalula said.

"We have taken note of the complaints about the sluggish pace of implementing interventions in areas that we have agreed on."

He promised that a follow-up engagement was scheduled for Sunday.

"We must all appreciate that we have a responsibility to ensure that economic activity is not hampered, as this will inevitably lead to job losses because of economic downturn."

Meanwhile, the CEO of the Road Freight Association, Gavin Kelly, wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday complaining about the blockade.

In his letter, Kelly said the "whole supply chain is under attack".

"Road freight companies find themselves being targeted, attacked and prevented from plying their business by forces under the pretext of 'foreign nationals taking jobs away from citizens'.

"This results in damaged and destroyed lives, companies, employment opportunities, economic activity, goods, vehicles, facilities, roads and foreign investment to move goods through South Africa into Africa."

Kelly added that the truck drivers' action discriminated against companies which complied with all the legislated requirements, or even come from foreign countries.

"Our drivers and other staff on the trucks are exposed to severe cold, possible violent looting or other aggravated assault, and do not have the means to survive for days stranded in a truck in the middle of nowhere."

Kelly called on Ramaphosa to instruct Police Minister Bheki Cele, Mbalula and Defence Minister Thandi Modise to restore order and "listen to the proposals made by the representative, compliant transporters within the sector".



