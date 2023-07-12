1h ago

Share

Nadia Lotz murder: Cape Town family 'disappointed' at not being allowed inside court

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
  • Nadia Lotz was brutally murdered in March, allegedly by her partner of 14 years.
  • Charles Appolis appeared in court on Tuesday. 
  • Lotz's family were disappointed they weren't allowed inside the courtroom to witness proceedings. 

A Cape Town family expressed their disappointment after they were denied access to the courtroom in which the man accused of killing Nadia Lotz appeared on Tuesday. 

Charles Appolis appeared in the Strand Magistrate's Court for the murder of his partner, Lotz. She was killed following an "argument".

Appolis handed himself over to the police after Lotz's brutal death.

The National Prosecuting Authority's spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, said the case was postponed to 14 August for a regional court date. 

Lotz's family were not allowed inside to witness proceedings. They were held in a "container" courtroom.

Nadia's heartbroken father, Hendrik Lotz, said he couldn't understand why he was not allowed in, to hear what the magistrate said to the accused. 

READ | 'He is a vicious man': Cape Town family speak out after Nadia Lotz murder

"We came from Malmesbury and hoped something would happen here. But when we [arrived], they told us no one [was] allowed inside and we must wait outside, which we did," Lotz said. 

He was "very disappointed" that he couldn't see the man who allegedly took his daughter's life. 

"We have every right to be inside the courtroom. And it's unfair that even me, as her father, was not allowed to go inside."

cape town
A group of people gather at the Strand Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.
Supplied Supplied/Action Society
cape town
The container courtroom where proceedings were held at the Strand Magistrate's Court.
Supplied Supplied/Action Society

Nadia's cousin, Sylvia Scheepers, said the family was upset and angry the matter had been postponed again.

"This man ripped our lives apart when he killed my cousin in such a gruesome way. The way he killed her will remain with us forever," said Scheepers. 

"We assumed it was because the container was very small and could not accommodate us all. I had to watch Charles through a small window as he was brought to the court.

"It was the first time in 14 years that I saw this man. He was so jealous that he wouldn't allow Nadia to be with her family. She and I would only communicate on the phone because he would get upset if she wanted to visit us." 

She alleged that Appolis was abusive to Nadia and would often beat her so badly that she needed "lots of make-up to cover up the visible scars". 

Nadia had dated Appolis for 14 years and was the mother of their three children - aged one, seven and eight. 

crime
Family and community members were not allowed inside court on Tuesday.
Supplied Supplied/Action Society
court
Nadia Lotz's family members outside court on Tuesday.
Supplied Supplied/Action Society
crime
Family and friends supporting the family of Nadia Lotz, who was killed allegedly by her partner of 14 years.
Supplied Supplied

She worked at a local ice cream shop. 

"She lived for her children and her parents. Everything she did was for them because she adored them so much. And now she is no longer around. It's sad," Scheepers said. 

Trying to hold back the tears, Scheepers said she now looked after Nadia's children.

"Looking at them is like looking directly at Nadia. We miss her daily, and moving on without her is very difficult," she said. 

Last Friday would have been Nadia's 33rd birthday.

Scheepers said it was an emotional day. 

crime
The family of Nadia Lotz put up a cross at the scene where her body was found.
Supplied Supplied
cape town
The cross put up by the family at the scene where Nadia Lotz's body was found.
Supplied Supplied

"I couldn't phone or message her to wish her for her birthday. It was so hard to get through the day without hearing her voice," Scheepers said. 

Action Society's spokesperson, Ian Cameron, said they came out to support the family and to highlight the plight of victims who suffer at the hands of their partners. 

He said Appolis had been out on bail for a separate stabbing at the time of the murder.

"Considering the various other protection orders against him and a long history of domestic abuse, he was a danger to society. Had the police and justice department done their jobs, Nadia would be alive today," Cameron said. 

After court proceedings, the family returned to the scene where Nadia's body was found. 

"We put up a cross in memory of her life. I still cannot believe she's gone, and I cannot accept that this is our life now," Scheepers said. 

"What is more hurtful is that the father of her kids is the one who did this to us. Justice must be served."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
nadia lotzwestern capecape towngender-based violencecrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, we saw it play out during lockdown
78% - 203 votes
No, that's a cop-out view from big tobacco
22% - 56 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

10 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff

04 Jul

LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

03 Jul

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

26 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

22 Jun

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

21 Jun

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.50
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
23.95
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
20.39
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.38
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.6%
Platinum
929.05
-0.3%
Palladium
1,248.80
+0.4%
Gold
1,934.44
+0.1%
Silver
23.16
+0.2%
Brent Crude
79.40
+2.2%
Top 40
69,624
+0.1%
All Share
74,943
+0.1%
Resource 10
61,307
+0.2%
Industrial 25
103,964
-0.0%
Financial 15
16,003
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery

27 Jun

EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery
PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness...

24 Jun

PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness about animal abuse
Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit...

23 Jun

Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit toilets in 3 months
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability

11 Jul

WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

11 Jul

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan

11 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan
Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way

11 Jul

Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23185.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo