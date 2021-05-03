Nafiz Modack, 2 others in court for attempted murder

Alleged underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack is appearing in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court along with two others.

Modack faces an array of charges, including conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, extortion, kidnapping and intimidation.



Security at the court has been beefed up.

The appearance of alleged underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack and two co-accused, Jacques Cronje and Ricardo Morgan, on charges of conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, extortion, kidnapping and intimidation got under way in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Monday.



Armed police officers clad in bullet-proof vests lined the courtroom.

Even the magistrate was flanked by armed police officers.

Police Minister Bheki Cele, acting Western Cape police commissioner Major General Thembisile Patekile and Major General Jeremy Vearey sat in one row at the back of the courtroom. Police officers guarded them.

Outside the court building were armoured vehicles, a trailer of razor wire, and a vehicle which had a water cannon.

Modack was arrested last Thursday in Century View, following a high-speed chase.



The Hawks issued a statement last Thursday in which it said four people, aged 29 to 49, were arrested after the National Task Team executed warrants of arrest in the Western Cape.

The statement included a quote from Police Minister Bheki Cele that four people - including Modack - were arrested in connection with the attempted murder of prominent Cape Town lawyer William Booth and the murder of Anti-Gang Unit detective Charl Kinnear.

That statement was later retracted and a new one was issued. It made no mention of Kinnear and only referenced the arrest in connection with the attempted murder of Booth in April last year.

Kinnear was gunned down in front of his Bishop Lavis home last year. One person has since been arrested for his murder.

