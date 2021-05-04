5m ago

Nafiz Modack and an Anti-Gang Unit member in the dock for corruption

Jenni Evans
  • Suspected underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack and an Anti-Gang Unit officer have appeared in court on corruption charges. 
  • Modack is alleged to have bribed the officer on investigations relating to him.
  • Modack has also been charged separately for gang activity and for being part of a hand grenade plot against slain Anti-Gang Unit detective Charl Kinnear.

Suspected underworld figure Nafiz Modack has appeared in court for a second day in a row - this time on corruption charges and charges relating to alleged gang activity.

It is alleged that he wanted to pay for information from Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) officer Ashley Tabischer about investigations relating to him. Tabischer is his co-accused, who appeared alongside him in the dock of the Bishop Lavis Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

It is also alleged that Modack was part of a plot involving a hand grenade against AGU detective Charl Kinnear, who has since been killed.

Kinnear was shot dead outside his Bishop Lavis home on 18 September 2020. The investigation has cracked open an alleged network that comprises fixers, drivers, a shooter and a location tracking specialist. 

On Tuesday, the court was heavily guarded.

Nafiz Modack appeared at Bishop Lavis Magistrate's
Nafiz Modack appeared at Bishop Lavis Magistrate's Court under strict police surveillance.

Previously, in the bail application of an accused in the hand grenade plot, the Parow Regional Court heard evidence that Tabischer was offered R10 000 for information on when police planned to raid Modack's home. 

The State submitted that it had a voice note from an accused in that case, Amaal Jantjies, that she had recorded the R10 000 offer to Tabischer and that he was "in". 

Once the corruption case was postponed to Monday, Modack faced the separate charges relating to the hand grenade plot in terms of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act, attempted murder, conspiracy to murder, and conspiracy to obtain explosives.

It was known that Kinnear was investigating a massive firearms-related case.

That matter was also postponed to Monday. 

He will remain in custody in the police's holding cells in Bellville. 

On Monday, in a separate case in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court, a raft of charges was put to him and his co-accused, Jacques Cronje and Ricardo Morgan, for their alleged involvement in the kidnapping of a financier. The alleged victim's lawyer is William Booth, who was shot at on 9 April 2020. 

Modack also faces charges of the attempted murder of the Booth in connection with the shooting.

READ HERE | Is this why lawyer William Booth was shot at?

In that case, those who were convicted admitted to being part of the Terrible West Siders.

In the Kinnear hand grenade matter, the State alleges the accused worked with the Junky Funky Kids. 

Kinnear's widow Nicolette said after Tuesday's case that it hearing that an AGU member was accused of corruption was "a bitter pill".

Read more on:
anti-gang unitnafiz modackwestern capebishop laviscourtcrime
