Nafiz Modack and co-accused get ready to launch bail bid - the charges so far

The court will hear a bail application for Nafiz Modack and his co-accused.

The charges involve an alleged hand grenade murder attempt and conspiring to kill a lawyer.

Security is expected to be tight, as an Anti-Gang Unit member has also been drawn into the case.

The Blue Downs Regional Court will hear a bail application on Friday involving controversial businessman Nafiz Modack and several other co-accused.

Modack, an alleged underworld kingpin, faces a raft of charges, including alleged gang activity, being part of a hand grenade plot against slain Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) detective Charl Kinnear, and a shooting at the home of Cape Town lawyer, William Booth.

For security purposes, Modack and his co-accused were moved for one consolidated bail application.

Modack was arrested in Century View by specialist officers.



In footage of the arrest on 30 April, his vehicle is seen driving between two cars barricading the road, with officers jumping out of the way. He was eventually apprehended at gunpoint near a construction site.

Some of the people, who were arrested with him, were released, while others were subsequently charged.

These are the charges so far:

Samier Vallie incident in the boardroom of Crystal Towers Hotel, Century City, on 9 March 2020

Modack and Jacques Cronje: Intimidation, kidnapping, extortion.

Vallie was allegedly held against his will, threatened, and forced to sign an acknowledgement of debt for R600 000 and to abandon the stance that he did not owe a fourth accused R545 000. Vallie was allegedly taken to his home in Claremont to transfer R90 000 into the account of the fourth accused by EFT. The State requested that the fourth accused not be named yet.

Modack, Cronje and Ricardo Morgan: Money laundering.

Modack and the fourth accused: Contravention of the Electronic Communications and Transactions Act, for allegedly intercepting Vallie's data without authority.

Attempted murder of Cape Town lawyer, William Booth, on 9 April 2020

Five shots were fired at Booth in his garage. Booth was not hurt. Booth represented Vallie, who reported the alleged Crystal Towers incident to the police.

Kauthar Brown, Ibrahim Deare and Riyaad Gesant pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of Booth and were sentenced in a plea and sentencing agreement.

They also pleaded guilty to being involved in illegal gang activity, as part of the Terrible West Siders in Woodstock, in their explanation of how the attempted hit was planned and executed.

Former rugby player Zane Kilian is one of the co-accused in that ongoing investigation. He was denied bail.

Kilian was drawn into the matter after analysis of cellphone pings to Kinnear's phone before he was killed in his car in Bishop Lavis on 20 September 2020.

Kilian faces charges of murder, violations of the Electronic Communications and Transactions Act, and fraud in the Kinnear case.

Modack was linked to the Booth matter, and, with Kilian, he faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, and contravention of the Electronic Communications and Transactions Act, regarding 658 interceptions of data from Booth's phone.

Modack and Morgan face charges of money laundering.

Charges related to the circumstances of Modack's arrest on 30 April

Modack: Attempted murder, reckless driving, resisting arrest.

Corruption of an AGU member

Modack and AGU member Ashley Tabisher face charges of corruption and money laundering. Their first contact was allegedly over the use of a car. This relates to the bail application of Amaal Jantjies, a co-accused in an alleged hand grenade plot at Kinnear's home in November 2019, with Janick Adonis and Faeez Smith.

Tabisher transported Adonis between prison and court in a separate matter.

Modack allegedly requested that Jantjies ask Tabisher for information on when the police were going to raid him. Tabisher allegedly agreed, for R10 000 and a secret cellphone.

Hand grenade plot near Kinnear's home

Modack is an accused in that matter, too, and faces charges of alleged gang activity (as part of the Junky Funky Kids, who are said to operate in Heideveld and Manenberg), conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to possess explosives, and acquiring explosives.

Modack, Jantjies and Adonis are accused of the attempted murder of: Sergeant Grant Oakes, Sergeant Mfuneko Sizani, Kinnear, his wife, Nicolette, and their sons, Casleigh and Carlisle.

This is not Modack's first brush with the law.

He has launched a R7 million suit against the police for malicious arrest and prosecution after he was acquitted on charges of extorting the Grand Cafe in Cape Town over security services.

His co-accused were Colin Booysen, Cronje and Ashleigh Fields.



In Gauteng, he was released on bail in a gun licence fraud investigation.

He has also complained about having to sleep on concrete while in custody, and the absence of halaal food facilities where he is being held.

He said he intended to lay a charge of attempted murder against the commander of the Bellville police station, without providing more detail.

Tabisher had hoped to apply for bail earlier because of diabetes and fathering responsibilities, but has had to wait until Friday.

Protracted bail application

In a separate case, 15 people awaiting trial in connection with the murder of steroid salesman, Brian Wainstein, the indictment states that there were alleged plans to kill Modack, regarded to be in an opposing camp in certain enterprises associated with clubs and security.

Meanwhile, the protracted bail application of Jantjies is continuing in the Parow Regional Court.

During the application, Jantjies was confronted with WhatsApp messages and transcriptions of a voice note, which the State believes proves that she was liaising with Modack. Kinnear's address was also sent to her phone, although she denies it was in her hand at the time.

She also allegedly told Modack that she offered R10 000 to Tabisher for information on police raids at Modack's house.

Tabisher was arrested and appeared in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate's Court, with Modack, on corruption charges.

Jantjies is a co-accused in that matter too. She is allegedly connected to a different gang through her boyfriend, who was jailed in a case involving the Junky Funky Kids.

Jantjies has claimed that the AGU itself is corrupt, and a flurry of new affidavits have been filed in her bail application, including one from AGU head, André Lincoln.