Nafiz Modack arrest: 3 released, 2 more apprehended following arrest of alleged underworld figure

Tammy Petersen
Controversial businessman and alleged underworld figure Nafiz Modack.
  • Two more people have been arrested after alleged underworld figure Nafiz Modack was apprehended in Cape Town on Thursday.
  • They handed themselves over to the authorities on Friday.
  • Modack was one of four people arrested in Century View. The three others have since been released.

Two more people have been arrested in connection with the attempted murder of a lawyer, as well as gang-related extortion, kidnapping and intimidation in Milnerton, joining alleged underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack, who was arrested for the charges on Thursday.

Modack was arrested in Century View when a team, which included the Hawks, the police's special task force and the Anti-Gang Unit, executed six warrants of arrest for six people they were looking for.

It is believed that Modack was one of four people, aged 29 to 49, who were arrested for the same charges.

Lieutenant Colonel Charl Kinnear is understood to be the slain officer.

The four were arrested following a high-speed chase which ended in Sable Road. Two vehicles were searched and three allegedly unlicensed guns were seized.

Modack remains in custody, but the other three were later released.

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said another two people handed themselves over to police on Friday morning.

Those two and Modack will appear in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Monday on charges of conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, extortion and kidnapping.

Kinnear was killed near his home in Bishop Lavis eight months ago.

Police Minister Bheki Cele called the arrests a "breakthrough", saying police have "always maintained that the murder of Lieutenant Colonel Kinnear was no random act, but a callous act that's part of a conspiracy which is being exposed by the work of the police".

Zane Kilian, who was arrested in connection with Kinnear's murder, is also standing trial for the attempted murder of Cape Town lawyer William Booth following a shooting at his home in April last year.

He is alleged to have pinged the cellphones of Booth and his wife.

Last week, Kauthar Brown, Ebrahim Deare and Riyaad Gasant pleaded guilty to the attempted murder charge, and charges were withdrawn against Kim Smith.

According to their plea and sentencing agreement, Brown will serve three years of house arrest, Deare will serve 10 years in prison, and Gasant will serve five years in prison.

