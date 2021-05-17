Nafiz Modack bail application postponed after magistrate wounded in shooting

Nafiz Modack will spend at least another week in custody after his bail application was postponed.

This after the magistrate who was supposed to hear the application was reportedly involved in "an accident".

News24 understands he was hit in a shooting which claimed the life of a lieutenant colonel on Sunday.

The bail application of alleged underworld figure Nafiz Modack was postponed on Monday due to the unavailability of the magistrate, who was understood to have been wounded in a shooting in which a Cape Town police officer was killed.

Modack is accused of the murder of Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) detective Charl Kinnear. He is accused along with Zane Kilian and alleged money launderer Ricardo Morgan.

Modack and Kilian are also charged with the attempted murder of Cape Town lawyer William Booth.

In the Blue Downs Magistrate's Court on Monday, Modack was expected to apply for bail in all of the cases against him.

ALSO READ | State alleges Nafiz Modack manages criminal enterprise

But National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the matter was postponed because the presiding officer "had an accident".

News24 understands that the magistrate was wounded during the shooting at the car wash on Sunday.

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said an off-duty lieutenant colonel attached to the Delft police station was killed in that shooting and three others, including her 3-year-old grandson, were injured in the shooting in Taurmaline Street, Bardale at about 14:45.

She has been identified as Lieutenant Colonel Koliswa Vani.

"All injured victims were taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. The suspects fled the scene in a white Toyota Avanza, and are yet to be arrested," he said.

Killian's lawyer Eric Bryer said he had been told that the magistrate had been wounded in the shooting.

A police source also confirmed this to News24.

Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani confirmed the shooting was under investigation, but could not confirm that the magistrate was one of the casualties.

The case of Modack and his co-accused was postponed to 24 May.