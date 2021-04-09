Nafiz Modack fingered in 2019 attempted hit on detective Charl Kinnear - report

Alleged underworld figure Nafiz Modack has reportedly been implicated in a hit on veteran police officer, Lieutenant Colonel Charl Kinnear.

A prosecutor revealed this during a bail hearing for an accused charged in connection with a "hand grenade incident" outside Kinnear's home, according to a report.

Modack previously claimed that police were trying to frame him.

Suspected underworld figure Nafiz Modack has reportedly been implicated in a 2019 plot to kill Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) section commander, Lieutenant Colonel Charl Kinnear.

This emerged in the Parow Regional Court when prosecutor Blaine Lazarus alleged that Modack had ordered a hit on Kinnear at a time when the detective still had protection.

According to a Daily Maverick report, Lazarus revealed this during the bail application of Amaal Jantjies, who is accused of a "hand grenade incident" at Kinnear's house in November 2019.

It is alleged that Jantjies' co-accused, Faeez Smith, was searched when he passed Kinnear's protectors and was found to be in possession of a hand grenade. He and Jantjies were arrested. The two of them and a third accused, Janick Adonis, face charges of conspiracy to commit murder and the illegal possession of explosives.

In Jantjies' bail application, Lazarus reportedly referred to a meeting on 14 November 2019, during which Modack allegedly arranged the hit on Kinnear. This, the prosecutor said, was substantiated by affidavits from Kinnear and Anti-Gang Unit head Major General André Lincoln.

Cellphone GPS coordinates

The State reportedly produced recordings, contending that Jantjies had been involved in arranging the alleged hit. It argued that her "assertion that she knew the hand grenade did not contain explosives was far-fetched", Daily Maverick reported.

The State also presented GPS coordinates which placed Jantjies' cellphone close to Kinnear's house when she made calls to allegedly arrange the incident.

Jantjies' bail application continues on 16 April.

On 18 September 2020, after Kinnear's protection had been removed, he was shot dead outside his Bishop Lavis home. Modack is not an accused in the murder case.

Kinnear had worked on a case involving extortion allegations against Modack, Colin Booysen, Jacques Cronje, Ashley Fields, and Carl Lakay, who were eventually acquitted of trying to extract a protection fee, and went out to celebrate at the restaurant they had been accused of extorting, News24 previously reported.

During the extortion case investigation, Modack accused Kinnear of being part of a group of police officers who plotted to assassinate him.

Modack has also claimed top police officials were trying to frame him in the grenade case.