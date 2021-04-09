52m ago

add bookmark

Nafiz Modack fingered in 2019 attempted hit on detective Charl Kinnear - report

Compiled by Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Alleged Cape Town underworld figure Nafiz Modack accused top Western Cape cops of plotting to have him assassinated.
Alleged Cape Town underworld figure Nafiz Modack accused top Western Cape cops of plotting to have him assassinated.
PHOTO: OJ Koloti/Gallo Images
  • Alleged underworld figure Nafiz Modack has reportedly been implicated in a hit on veteran police officer, Lieutenant Colonel Charl Kinnear.
  • A prosecutor revealed this during a bail hearing for an accused charged in connection with a "hand grenade incident" outside Kinnear's home, according to a report.
  • Modack previously claimed that police were trying to frame him.

Suspected underworld figure Nafiz Modack has reportedly been implicated in a 2019 plot to kill Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) section commander, Lieutenant Colonel Charl Kinnear.

This emerged in the Parow Regional Court when prosecutor Blaine Lazarus alleged that Modack had ordered a hit on Kinnear at a time when the detective still had protection.

ALSO READ | Killing of top cop Kinnear comes days after judgment in witness shooting case and new extortion investigations

According to a Daily Maverick report, Lazarus revealed this during the bail application of Amaal Jantjies, who is accused of a "hand grenade incident" at Kinnear's house in November 2019.

It is alleged that Jantjies' co-accused, Faeez Smith, was searched when he passed Kinnear's protectors and was found to be in possession of a hand grenade. He and Jantjies were arrested. The two of them and a third accused, Janick Adonis, face charges of conspiracy to commit murder and the illegal possession of explosives.

In Jantjies' bail application, Lazarus reportedly referred to a meeting on 14 November 2019, during which Modack allegedly arranged the hit on Kinnear. This, the prosecutor said, was substantiated by affidavits from Kinnear and Anti-Gang Unit head Major General André Lincoln.

Cellphone GPS coordinates

The State reportedly produced recordings, contending that Jantjies had been involved in arranging the alleged hit. It argued that her "assertion that she knew the hand grenade did not contain explosives was far-fetched", Daily Maverick reported.

The State also presented GPS coordinates which placed Jantjies' cellphone close to Kinnear's house when she made calls to allegedly arrange the incident.

Jantjies' bail application continues on 16 April.

ALSO READ | Zane Kilian and three co-accused back in custody over Cape Town lawyer's attempted murder

On 18 September 2020, after Kinnear's protection had been removed, he was shot dead outside his Bishop Lavis home. Modack is not an accused in the murder case.

Kinnear had worked on a case involving extortion allegations against Modack, Colin Booysen, Jacques Cronje, Ashley Fields, and Carl Lakay, who were eventually acquitted of trying to extract a protection fee, and went out to celebrate at the restaurant they had been accused of extorting, News24 previously reported.

During the extortion case investigation, Modack accused Kinnear of being part of a group of police officers who plotted to assassinate him.

Modack has also claimed top police officials were trying to frame him in the grenade case.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
nafiz modackcharl kinnearwestern capecape towncourtscrimepolice
Lottery
2 scoop the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
40% - 6349 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 1863 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
48% - 7712 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan 2021

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.57
(+0.4)
GBP/ZAR
19.98
(+0.2)
EUR/ZAR
17.33
(+0.1)
AUD/ZAR
11.10
(-0.1)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(+0.0)
Gold
1,745.44
(-0.6)
Silver
25.19
(-1.0)
Platinum
1,216.48
(-1.4)
Brent Crude
63.20
(+0.1)
Palladium
2,631.44
(-0.0)
All Share
67,067
(+0.0)
Top 40
61,308
(+0.0)
Financial 15
12,111
(+0.7)
Industrial 25
87,379
(-0.1)
Resource 10
68,366
(-0.1)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
5 boys who rescued abandoned Labrador rewarded with special surprise over Easter

4h ago

5 boys who rescued abandoned Labrador rewarded with special surprise over Easter
FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers' clothing brand started to keep family afloat now...

08 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers' clothing brand started to keep family afloat now threading its way to the top
FEEL GOOD | Waiting room wedding: Couple ties the knot at Cape Town hospital

07 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Waiting room wedding: Couple ties the knot at Cape Town hospital
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo