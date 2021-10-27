1h ago

Nafiz Modack hearing interrupted by load shedding

Jenni Evans
Photo: Peter Abrahams
  • Load shedding has interrupted court proceedings of murder accused Nafiz Modack.
  • Modack's lawyers have applied to have voice notes, pictures and video struck from his bail application.
  • The evidence purportedly shows the planning of a hand grenade attack on Anti-Gang Unit detective Charl Kinnear's home.

Judgment in an application murder accused Nafiz Modack lodged to have voice notes, pictures and video struck from his bail application, was abruptly halted by load shedding on Wednesday. 

Magistrate Dion van der Spuy said he had carefully planned the matter around load shedding but at the 11th hour, Stage 4 load shedding was introduced.

While deciding on a new starting time or possible postponement, it emerged that the prosecutors had to be at a Cape Town Magistrate's Court appearance. It is understood to involve a relative of one of the accused in a SA Revenue Service's matter. 

The voice notes, texts and video purportedly show planning in a hand grenade attack on Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) detective Charl Kinnear's home in Bishop Lavis. Modack's lawyers argued that these had not been subjected to the usual rules of evidence verification and should not count as part of the bail application. 

READ | Modack lawyer wants trove of texts, voice notes removed from bail record

The hand grenade attack was stopped when the device fell out of the pocket of a man police stopped outside the house in November 2019. Kinnear was assassinated outside his house while waiting to park his car on 18 September, 2020. 

A furore followed over why his protection had not been stepped up because he navigated complex guns and gangs cases.

But this is cold comfort to his wife and two sons who travel with bodyguards now. 

The first to be arrested was former rugby player turned debt collector Zane Kilian. His unsuccessful bail application and appeal yielded information on the thousands of times he allegedly tracked the location of top police officers, alleged gangsters and lawyer William Booth. 

Booth represented a finance manager who was allegedly threatened by Modack's co-accused Jacques Cronje. 

Corruption-accused AGU member Ashley Tabisher is accused of allegedly agreeing to a bribe to tell Modack when the police were going to raid his house. 

Goodwood car salesman Ricardo Morgan is already out on bail. He faces money laundering charges.

