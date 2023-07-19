Nafiz Modack is accused of defrauding Sars of millions. Now he apparently can't pay his legal fees

Nafiz Modack is struggling to provide the financial guarantee required to appoint a lawyer for the duration of his VAT trial and does not want a Legal Aid lawyer.

The State is frustrated by the delays.

The VAT fraud case was postponed to August to give him time to sort out his representation, again.

Nafiz Modack seems to be in a financial jam, with the cost of defending himself in multiple cases taking its toll.

So far, he has spurned Legal Aid representation, clawing on to private representation.

Still grieving the recent death of his father, the court heard that he was unable to attend the funeral, so would appreciate a chance to pray for his father with his family after Tuesday's proceedings.

His possible new lawyer, Schalk van der Merwe, said in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday he was still waiting for confirmation that he would be paid by Modack for the duration of the VAT fraud trial, before he could confirm that he was on board for the long haul.

In the meantime, Modack was struggling with telephonic consultations with lawyers, and contacting the outside world to ask for financial assistance, said Van der Merwe, so he was not trial-ready.

The State questioned this, saying that according to the Department of Correctional Services, Modack spoke to a lawyer regularly.

But Van der Merwe said that was a different lawyer who is handling his other cases. He said Modack could talk only to people on a pre-approved list, and he was not on the list yet.

Judge Nathan Erasmus heard that not only has Modack not yet given the new lawyer a guarantee that he would be paid, nor appointed a Legal Aid lawyer, but he hasn't been able to raise more money for his defence either because of the communication issues at the jail holding him ahead of trial.

"In the position he is finding himself in, it is not a lucrative income-generating facility," said Van der Merwe delicately.

The frustrated prosecutor, Bronwen Hendry-Sidaki, said Modack kept coming up with different reasons not to go to trial.

"My Lord, the goalposts keep moving," said Hendry-Sidaki.

"About those goalposts," piped up Modack.

He told Erasmus that a new prison manager was appointed at Helderstroom prison, where he is awaiting trial, and any applications apparently had to be made from scratch.

Modack was represented by advocate Dirk Uys, but Uys withdrew because Helderstroom, which is outside Caledon, was too far for him to drive.

Modack's latest cases are:

In 2021, Faried van der Schyff, Modack, Modack's mother Ruwaida Modack, his brother Yaseen Modack, Bashier Syce, Nadia Sait, Dominique McLachlan, Kulsum van der Schyff and Layla Bedderson were arrested for alleged VAT fraud of around R46 million. According to an indictment, collectively, they face 711 charges relating to the SA Revenue Service paying out R46 651 794 in tax refunds which the taxman contends were not due to the companies used for the submissions.

In 2019 he was arrested and charged with corruption for allegedly making 51 payments to Kolindren Govender, the former head of the Cape Town Central police station, for off-book favours such as getting someone off reckless driving charges or finding missing cars.

In 2021, he was arrested for the murder of Anti-Gang Unit senior policeman Charl Kinnear, a former Hawks officer's father, Nicolaas Heerschap, tow-truck driver Richard Joseph and Cubana Green Point bouncer Pitshou Falanga.

The attempted murder of lawyer William Booth also features. That case is still under way and will be in court again on 11 August, with 14 other accused, the same day as the return of the VAT fraud case.

Erasmus decided that with Modack due to appear again in the same court on 11 August for the Kinnear matter, there would be no harm in giving him a few weeks to sort out the issue of legal representation and giving him time to speak to the five people he had in mind over his money situation.

Modack asked that they be allowed to go into the prison as visitors, with a maximum of five people, but Erasmus said that was not something he could order - it was for the Department of Correctional Services to consider.

Erasmus warned that the longer the pre-trial appearances dragged on, the longer those in custody would stay in jail waiting for their trial, and the more money it would cost everyone else for legal representation and travel costs to get to the court.

To counter this, he would allow some of the accused who are on bail, and some of the lawyers, to appear by the video chat platform Teams, until Modack's representation situation was sorted out.

Just before they were all about to leave, Van der Merwe told Erasmus that Modack's father had died recently. He asked for permission for Modack and his family to have a physical meeting after proceedings to pray for his father.

After some consultation with his registrar, Erasmus said the court had a prayer room with the running water required for Muslim prayer.

He said Modack and his family could use it, and asked the heavy police guard to keep a respectful distance in the prayer room.