8h ago

Share

Nafiz Modack is accused of defrauding Sars of millions. Now he apparently can't pay his legal fees

accreditation
Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Nafiz Modack at a previous court appearance.
Nafiz Modack at a previous court appearance.
Jaco Marais/Netwerk24/Gallo Images
  • Nafiz Modack is struggling to provide the financial guarantee required to appoint a lawyer for the duration of his VAT trial and does not want a Legal Aid lawyer.
  • The State is frustrated by the delays. 
  • The VAT fraud case was postponed to August to give him time to sort out his representation, again.

Nafiz Modack seems to be in a financial jam, with the cost of defending himself in multiple cases taking its toll.

So far, he has spurned Legal Aid representation, clawing on to private representation.

Still grieving the recent death of his father, the court heard that he was unable to attend the funeral, so would appreciate a chance to pray for his father with his family after Tuesday's proceedings.

His possible new lawyer, Schalk van der Merwe, said in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday he was still waiting for confirmation that he would be paid by Modack for the duration of the VAT fraud trial, before he could confirm that he was on board for the long haul.

In the meantime, Modack was struggling with telephonic consultations with lawyers, and contacting the outside world to ask for financial assistance, said Van der Merwe, so he was not trial-ready.

The State questioned this, saying that according to the Department of Correctional Services, Modack spoke to a lawyer regularly. 

But Van der Merwe said that was a different lawyer who is handling his other cases. He said Modack could talk only to people on a pre-approved list, and he was not on the list yet.

WATCH | Nafiz Modack and co-accused appear in Western Cape High Court ,for VAT fraud

Judge Nathan Erasmus heard that not only has Modack not yet given the new lawyer a guarantee that he would be paid, nor appointed a Legal Aid lawyer, but he hasn't been able to raise more money for his defence either because of the communication issues at the jail holding him ahead of trial.

"In the position he is finding himself in, it is not a lucrative income-generating facility," said Van der Merwe delicately. 

The frustrated prosecutor, Bronwen Hendry-Sidaki, said Modack kept coming up with different reasons not to go to trial.  

"My Lord, the goalposts keep moving," said Hendry-Sidaki. 

"About those goalposts," piped up Modack.

He told Erasmus that a new prison manager was appointed at Helderstroom prison, where he is awaiting trial, and any applications apparently had to be made from scratch.

Modack was represented by advocate Dirk Uys, but Uys withdrew because Helderstroom, which is outside Caledon, was too far for him to drive. 

Modack's latest cases are: 

  • In 2021, Faried van der Schyff, Modack, Modack's mother Ruwaida Modack, his brother Yaseen Modack, Bashier Syce, Nadia Sait, Dominique McLachlan, Kulsum van der Schyff and Layla Bedderson were arrested for alleged VAT fraud of around R46 million. According to an indictment, collectively, they face 711 charges relating to the SA Revenue Service paying out R46 651 794 in tax refunds which the taxman contends were not due to the companies used for the submissions.  
  • In 2019 he was arrested and charged with corruption for allegedly making 51 payments to Kolindren Govender, the former head of the Cape Town Central police station, for off-book favours such as getting someone off reckless driving charges or finding missing cars. 
  • In 2021, he was arrested for the murder of Anti-Gang Unit senior policeman Charl Kinnear, a former Hawks officer's father, Nicolaas Heerschap, tow-truck driver Richard Joseph and Cubana Green Point bouncer Pitshou Falanga.
  • The attempted murder of lawyer William Booth also features. That case is still under way and will be in court again on 11 August, with 14 other accused, the same day as the return of the VAT fraud case.

Erasmus decided that with Modack due to appear again in the same court on 11 August for the Kinnear matter, there would be no harm in giving him a few weeks to sort out the issue of legal representation and giving him time to speak to the five people he had in mind over his money situation.

Modack asked that they be allowed to go into the prison as visitors, with a maximum of five people, but Erasmus said that was not something he could order - it was for the Department of Correctional Services to consider. 

Erasmus warned that the longer the pre-trial appearances dragged on, the longer those in custody would stay in jail waiting for their trial, and the more money it would cost everyone else for legal representation and travel costs to get to the court. 

READ | How Nafiz Modack allegedly extracted R46m in false VAT refunds

To counter this, he would allow some of the accused who are on bail, and some of the lawyers, to appear by the video chat platform Teams, until Modack's representation situation was sorted out.

Just before they were all about to leave, Van der Merwe told Erasmus that Modack's father had died recently. He asked for permission for Modack and his family to have a physical meeting after proceedings to pray for his father. 

After some consultation with his registrar, Erasmus said the court had a prayer room with the running water required for Muslim prayer.

He said Modack and his family could use it, and asked the heavy police guard to keep a respectful distance in the prayer room. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
nafiz modackcape townwestern capecrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What are your thoughts on the cancellation of 7de Laan on SABC2?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Ai tog! It's the end of an era
34% - 324 votes
Shocked that people still watched it
66% - 619 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN LIVE | Ramaphosa's Russian riddle: Why the DA is pushing for Putin's arrest

1h ago

LISTEN LIVE | Ramaphosa's Russian riddle: Why the DA is pushing for Putin's arrest
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

1h ago

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff

04 Jul

LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.97
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
23.22
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
20.17
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.15
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Platinum
982.11
-0.2%
Palladium
1,294.89
-1.1%
Gold
1,975.45
-0.2%
Silver
25.05
-0.1%
Brent Crude
79.63
+1.4%
Top 40
71,866
+0.0%
All Share
77,090
-0.0%
Resource 10
63,832
-0.4%
Industrial 25
105,250
+0.1%
Financial 15
16,822
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge

2h ago

WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge
Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?

18 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

11 Jul

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability

11 Jul

WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo