Nafiz Modack not at court due to 'mix up', co-accused brother also absent for health reasons

Murder-accused Nafiz Modack ended up missing his Cape Town Magistrate's Court appearance on a tax fraud case on Monday due to a "mix up" in the complicated arrangements that take him to prison and back.



One more person, Layla Bedderson, was also arrested in Gauteng and brought to Cape Town to join the others after being released on bail.

Nafiz Modack is accused of heading a criminal enterprise, and is one of the people implicated in the murder of senior AGU detective Charl Kinnear on 18 September 2020, in Bishop Lavis.

On 28 October, while Nafiz Modack was waiting at the Blue Downs Regional Court for that case, the Hawks arrested his mother Ruwaida Modack, Bashir Syce, his brother Yaseen, Nadia Said, Dominique McLachlan, Kalsum van der Schyff, and SA Revenue Services (SARS) employee Faried van der Schyff on charges of fraud, money laundering, and racketeering according to the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.

Ruwaida Modack was released on bail of R50 000, Syce on R25 000, Yaseen Modack on R50 000, McLachlan on R10 000, and Kalsum van der Schyff on R10 000.

SARS is alleged to have lost R219 million to tax return fraud, and the group is alleged to have pocketed R46 million, according to the Hawks' initial statement on their arrest.

High security convoy

The State alleged that several corporate entities were registered as VAT vendors, and filed claims online for refunds which could not be substantiated.

On Monday at the Cape Town Magistrate's Court, Nafiz Modack's lawyer Dirk Uys said there had been a "mix up" bringing Modack to court.

Uys told the court:

It's very complex to get him in a truck, and get him to Cape Town.

Modack is usually driven in a high security convoy, with specialist police officers positioned inside and outside the court for his appearances.



During Monday's appearance there was also a reshuffling of some of the lawyers, with some terminating their mandate for a new lawyer to take over.

Ruwaida Modack also asked for her passport back, but was turned down.

Two of the accused's bail reporting conditions were amended so that they could go to a police station closer to where they live.

The court also heard that Yaseen Modack was taken to hospital last week and so could not be in court.

Sick note

Prosecutor Bronwen Hendry-Sidaki said the doctor's note submitted only recommended that he be booked off for Monday and Tuesday, with no indication of what ailed him.

It was more suited as a sick note to be submitted to an employer than in the format a court needs to accept a missed appearance.

The case against the others was postponed to 24 January, while the court dealt with the Yaseen Modack matter.

Eventually, the court was told that he was being treated for a mental health condition.

There were some delays in either getting the right kind of note to court, or to bring Yaseen himself.

Magistrate Ronel Oliver agreed that a warrant for the arrest of Yaseen Modack be held over, but that his case returns on Thursday to deal with the medical absence issue.

Faried van der Schyff's bail application is partly heard and will also return to the Cape Town Magistrate's Court, on Thursday.

Modack is still in custody while the Kinnear murder-related bail application drags on.

