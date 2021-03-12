Nafiz Modack's 'security manager' gets bail for intimidation charges

A man police believe to be the "security manager" of alleged underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack has appeared in court on charges of intimidation.

Petrus Hermanus Visser, 30, a security manager to Modack, appeared in the Bellville Magistrate's Court on Friday. He was released on R20 000 bail.

"It (is) alleged that in January this year, a police captain received a telephone call, threatening him by indicating that a million rand has [sic] been paid for his assassination," said Hawks' spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale.

A case of intimidation was opened at the Bellville police station and the investigation commenced.

"Thorough investigation and information led the Hawks to Visser's workplace and residence," said Mogale.

READ | Heavy police presence as Nafiz Modack appears, racketeering charges to be added in case

"Police had frequented his residence in Parow with negative results since the warrant was issued two weeks ago."

Visser handed himself over to the Hawks offices accompanied by his attorney after a warrant for his arrest was issued by the court.

"The case against him is postponed to 7 April 2021 and his bail has strict conditions for him to adhere to," added Mogale.

When approached for comment, Modack said that Visser "is not security manager, that is false".

