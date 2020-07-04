48m ago

add bookmark

'Naked' Cape Town man's newly rebuilt home also likely to be demolished

Nicole McCain
Bulelani Qolani.
Bulelani Qolani.
James Stent, GroundUp
  • An excerpt of a conversation including City of Cape Town Mayco members JP Smith and Malusi Booi has been circulating on social media.
  • It shows a housing official responding that Bulelani Qolani's newly rebuilt shack will have to be demolished, "with or without a naked man".
  • A High Court order allows the City to remove any new illegally erected structures on this site, aside from 49 structures which are allowed to remain temporarily.
  • Booi has confirmed that the removal of illegal structures at the site will continue as it impacts on a R160 million service delivery pipeline.

A newly rebuilt informal structure, built by neighbours of Bulelani Qolani – who was dragged naked from his shack as it was demolished earlier this week – is likely to be demolished again.

This after social media posts showed a conversation between City of Cape Town staff, in which a housing official responded that the shack will have to be demolished, "with or without a naked man". Included in the conversation were City of Cape Town Mayoral Committee members JP Smith and Malusi Booi.

During the operation on Wednesday, law enforcement officers tore down Qolani's home while he was in it. This after a protracted struggle between Qolani and the officers, who kept tackling him as he ran from them with no clothes on.

A screengrab of an exchange on a WhatsApp group, in which Smith shared a News24 journalist's tweet that Qolani's neighbours had rebuilt his shack, has been circulating on social media.

A person named Anton responded: "Illegal structure then… Needs to be demolished with or without a naked man". To this, Booi replied: "Yes."

Smith said he frequently shares complaints received from community members – in areas such as Hangberg, Langa, Gugulethu and Khayelitsha – as well as relevant newsworthy items, in WhatsApp groups used by operational departments within the City of Cape Town.

"The housing official's [Anton's] remarks were insensitive, and that will be taken up with him," Smith said.

He added that he was not guilty of any wrongdoing and highlighted that leaking information from internal chat groups could include details of complainants and could endanger them.

Booi said the City had "strongly condemned the manner in which the police officers handled the situation" when Qolani was removed.

"They should have allowed him to dress before arresting or removing him," he said.

Booi said Qolani's structure is not one of 49 permitted to be on the site, and that the City will continue to remove illegal structures there.

The site has been earmarked for a R162 million water pipeline that will bolster services to Khayelitsha, the City said in a statement.

The City is currently installing a 6.3km pipeline from Faure to Khayelitsha along Baden Powell Drive, and land occupations are halting this project, it said.

The pipeline is expected to improve basic services to 11 000 Enkanini residents as well as water and sewerage supply to the whole of Khayelitsha.

Booi said a High Court order allows the City to remove any new illegally erected structures on this site. The 49 structures are to remain on the site temporarily, pending the matter coming before court.

Mayor Dan Plato issued an apology to Qolani on Thursday morning and admitted the man's dignity was impaired by the incident.

However, the City has since stated that video footage filmed by law enforcement officials shows Qolani was "initially clothed at the time of the operation" and that he "purposefully undressed in an attempt to prevent the anti-land invasion operation from taking place".

An independent investigation is under way.

Related Links
OPINION | The eviction of a naked man is not part of the City of Cape Town's conduct
WATCH | Rubber bullets, stones fly as Red Ants clash with Lakeview residents
'I am homeless' - Pain and sorrow as Red Ants tear down houses and shacks in Joburg
Read more on:
bulelani qholanimalusi booijp smithcape town
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
South Africa has over 150 000 Covid-19 cases. Do you know someone who has been infected?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I do
27% - 3629 votes
Yes, more than one person
24% - 3284 votes
No I don't
49% - 6556 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.00
(-0.09)
ZAR/GBP
21.24
(-0.12)
ZAR/EUR
19.14
(-0.13)
ZAR/AUD
11.81
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.20)
Gold
1774.74
(+0.03)
Silver
18.05
(+0.01)
Platinum
808.00
(+0.25)
Brent Crude
42.78
(-0.79)
Palladium
1914.01
(+0.62)
All Share
54521.90
(-0.17)
Top 40
50179.89
(-0.26)
Financial 15
10150.02
(-0.64)
Industrial 25
76554.73
(+0.52)
Resource 10
50138.02
(-1.24)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | 'YOU are the champions!' - Somerset West locals show frontline healthcare...

03 Jul

WATCH | 'YOU are the champions!' - Somerset West locals show frontline healthcare workers love
FEEL GOOD | Miss, the dogs ate my homework - for real!

03 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Miss, the dogs ate my homework - for real!
FEEL GOOD | 60 bakers, 1 mission - feeding grateful doctors, nurses on exhausting...

02 Jul

FEEL GOOD | 60 bakers, 1 mission - feeding grateful doctors, nurses on exhausting Covid shifts
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20182.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo