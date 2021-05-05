24m ago

add bookmark

Naledi Pandor in Covid-19 scare after meeting with Indian counterpart at G7 meeting

Carien du Plessis
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Minister Naledi Pandor in a bilateral discussion with the Minister of External Affairs, Dr Subrahmanyam Joishankar, of India on the margins of the G7 meeting in London, UK. (Dirco South Africa, Twitter)
Minister Naledi Pandor in a bilateral discussion with the Minister of External Affairs, Dr Subrahmanyam Joishankar, of India on the margins of the G7 meeting in London, UK. (Dirco South Africa, Twitter)
  • Naledi Pandor met with her Indian counterpart before two members of his delegation tested positive for Covid-19.
  • Pandor has continued holding her meetings in person.
  • Her spokesperson said Covid-19 protocols were in place at the meeting in London. 

International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) Minister Naledi Pandor continued bilateral meetings with her counterparts at the Group of Seven in London on Wednesday, despite having been in a meeting with her Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, the day before.

Jaishankar was forced to go into isolation and continue online, on the second and final day of the two-day meeting after two members of his delegation tested positive for Covid-19.

India is currently in the grip of a severe Covid-19 resurgence, with its health system struggling to cope.

Travellers arriving from South Africa are subject to a strict quarantine period because of the more infectious Covid-19 variant in circulation, but the official delegation appeared not to have been subject to this. 

READ | Covid-19: SA does not have the B.1.617 variant - Mkhize

Pandor's spokesperson, Lunga Ngqengelele, said Pandor would "neither self-isolate or quarantine".

He said the meeting was convened, fully aware that the world was in the grip of Covid-19, and with safety protocols, like social distancing and the wearing of masks, in place.

"All measures were taken to ensure the safety of all delegates, including taking daily rapid tests, which have all come back negative for the South African delegation," he said.

Ngqengelele said Pandor had not yet been vaccinated, but was registered and awaiting the rollout.

READ | UK travel ban against SA to remain until more hard data on vaccines available

The meeting is a precursor to the G7 summit set to take place in Cornwall in South-West England from 11 to 13 June.

President Cyril Ramaphosa was invited to attend the summit because he is regarded as having led the African Union well through the initial stages of the pandemic. He was the chairperson in 2020.

Pandor attended the meeting, alongside her Australian and South Korean counterparts, as guests.

The international relations and cooperation department said, in a press release, the meeting and summit would focus on how to rebuild after the devastating effect of Covid-19 lockdowns on the economy.

The meeting also discussed proposed policy goals for the G7, including promoting and defending open societies, leading a sustainable recovery through championing action on climate change, famine prevention, girls' education and renewing global partnerships, based on shared values.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
dirconaledi pandorcoronavirusdiplomacy
Lottery
R503k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Is social media doing more harm than good?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, our children are exposed and we can't protect them
49% - 3031 votes
Yes, but social media is part of the new reality
46% - 2834 votes
No, it's great for growing a child's world view
5% - 314 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.37
(-0.7)
GBP/ZAR
19.97
(-0.6)
EUR/ZAR
17.23
(-0.8)
AUD/ZAR
11.13
(-0.2)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(-0.7)
Gold
1,783.96
(+0.3)
Silver
26.43
(-0.3)
Platinum
1,228.32
(-0.8)
Brent Crude
68.88
(+2.0)
Palladium
2,966.36
(-0.7)
All Share
67,346
(+1.8)
Top 40
61,537
(+1.9)
Financial 15
12,357
(+2.2)
Industrial 25
85,649
(+1.3)
Resource 10
70,351
(+2.6)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects

28 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo