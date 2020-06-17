Naledi Phangindawo murder: Accused abandons bail

Mondli Ntlangulela, accused of murdering Naledi Phangindawo, has abandoned his bail application.

Phangindawo was stabbed to death in Mossel Bay on 6 June. Her alleged assailant handed himself in to police in Strand.

Herbalife extended its condolences to Phangindawo's loved ones. Her and the accused worked as agents for the company.

Mlondi Ntlangulela, the man accused of murdering Mossel Bay mom Naledi Phangindawo, has abandoned his bail application in the Mossel Bay Magistrate's Court.

Ntlangulela was arrested earlier this month and appeared in court again on Monday.

He is reportedly the father of two of Phangindawo's children and a petition was signed to signal the community's opposition to his release on bail, according to the Mossel Bay Advertiser.

She was laid to rest on Sunday.

He abandoned his application for bail and is expected to return to court on 8 July.

Meanwhile, Herbalife said it was saddened by the murder of one of its agents.

"Herbalife Nutrition is greatly saddened by the sudden passing of Naledi Phangindawo, who was violently taken on Saturday [June 6]," the company stated in response to questions from News24.

"Our deepest and heartfelt sympathies go out to her family, and our thoughts and prayers are with them during this unimaginable time. Rest in peace, Naledi. You will be missed by the Herbalife family."

On Phangindawo's Facebook page, she welcomed Ntlangulela aboard as a Herbalife agent in October 2019.

News24 asked Herbalife whether its agents are vetted.

In response the company said agents were not "employees" of Herbalife, but they had to sign a contract regarding ethical and legal standards.

"Herbalife Nutrition adheres to the highest ethical standards in the way in which we conduct our business and extend these standards to our agents," the company said in response to questions.

"That said, they are not 'employees' of Herbalife Nutrition; they are brought into the scheme by existing agents. To join, new agents are required to sign our 'Gold Standard contract', which ensures they maintain strict standards of both ethical and legal behaviour.

"We condemn gender-based violence in the strongest possible terms. Again, we are greatly saddened by the violent death of Naledi Phangindawo and wish to extend our heartfelt condolences to her family."