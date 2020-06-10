48m ago

Naledi Phangindawo murder: Accused's case postponed for lawyer to be appointed

Jenni Evans
Naledi Phangindawo. (@ANCWL_hq, Twitter)
  • The case against the man accused of the murder of Naledi Phangindawo was postponed to Thursday. 
  • It was postponed to arrange legal representation for him. 
  • People angered by her murder held a picket outside the court.

Mlondi Ntlangule appeared briefly in the Mossel Bay Magistrate's Court on Wednesday in connection with the murder of Naledi Phangindawo.

Ntlangule, 34, was charged with her murder, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said.

He confirmed the case was rolled to Thursday for a lawyer to be appointed. 

Phangindawo was stabbed to death while attending a cultural function at a residence in KwaNonqaba in Mossel Bay on Saturday. 

Southern Cape police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie previously said she had been lured outside and attacked.

"Eyewitness reports reveal that the suspect [allegedly] attacked the victim with sharp objects, which they described as a knife and an axe, without any warning. She was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment," added Pojie. 

"Unfortunately, she succumbed to the injuries sustained during the brutal attack."

READ | Man hands himself over for brutal murder of Naledi Phangindawo

A man, now revealed to be Ntlangule, handed himself to the police in Lwandle, Strand, on Sunday night and was transferred to Mossel Bay to face a charge of murder.

Picket

The ANC Women's League convener for the Victor Molosi Southern Cape region, Faith Mdaka, organised a picket outside the court.

Fellow member Ntombovuyo Nogogo said they had not been allowed to enter the court.

Due to Covid-19 rules, entry into a court room is currently limited to witnesses, complainants and court officials.

IOL reported Phangindawo's car windows were also smashed during the attack. Her alleged attacker is reported to be a former partner. 

It is also understood they were agents for a popular nutritional supplement programme.

In a separate incident, Tshegofatso Pule, 28, was found stabbed and hanged in a veld in Roodepoort, Gauteng, on Monday. She was eight months pregnant. #JusticeForTshego was also a widely discussed subject on social media.

