Naledi Phangindawo murder: Bail application for man accused to be heard next week

Jenni Evans
Naledi Phangindawo.
Naledi Phangindawo.
Twitter/ANCWL_hq
  • A man arrested in connection with the murder of Naledi Phangindawo appeared in the Mossel Bay Magistrate's Court on Thursday.
  • Mlondi Ntlangule's first appearance was on Wednesday.
  • The case was rolled over for him to get a lawyer.
  • He will stay in custody until his bail application next week.

The bail application for the man who was arrested in connection with the murder of Naledi Phangindawo in Mossel Bay, Western Cape, is set for next week.

Mlondi Ntlangule appeared in the Mossel Bay Magistrate's Court on a charge of murder on Thursday. He first appeared on Wednesday but the case was rolled over to Thursday for him to get a lawyer.

Phangindawo was stabbed to death in Mossel Bay on Saturday, and Ntlangule reportedly later handed himself over to the police in Lwandle, Strand.

Custody

According to her Facebook page, the two were agents for Herbalife, and she had recently welcomed him in to the nutritional supplements sales scheme.

They are also understood to have been in a relationship.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said Ntlangule would remain in custody until 17 June when he was expected to apply for bail. 

Meanwhile, a petition has started circulating online for him to not be granted bail, and that if he is found guilty, that he not be granted parole. Similar calls are being made on social media platforms using the hashtag #JusticeForNaledi.

Read more on:
naledi phangindawocape towncourt
