1h ago

Share

Namakwa District Municipality to be declared disaster area after 4 die in flooding

accreditation
Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The Gift of the Givers is providing humanitarian relief to areas affected by flooding, said operations manager Ali Sablay.
The Gift of the Givers is providing humanitarian relief to areas affected by flooding, said operations manager Ali Sablay.
Gift of the Givers
  • Four people have died due to flooding in the Namakwa District Municipality in the last week.
  • Another person is still missing, after they were swept away by the Buffels River.
  • The municipality wants the area to be declared a disaster area. 

The Namakwa District Municipality will convene a special council meeting on Monday to declare it a disaster area after at least four people died in flooding over the past week.

In a statement, Namakwa Mayor Mervin Cloete said the area had been affected by exceptionally high rainfall, with the sub-regions of Hantam and Karoo Highlands receiving unprecedented rainfall two to three weeks ago.

The rainfall caused extensive flood damage, added Cloete.

In the last week, flooding left the Kamiesberg, Nama Khoi and Richtersveld municipalities cut off due to damaged roads, he said.

Five people were reported missing after being swept away by the Buffels River. Four bodies were later recovered by the police's search and rescue unit.

ALSO READ | Berg River during, after the flood

Cloete said a joint forum had been established to allow for continuous evaluation of the current situation.

The forum will inform the public of plans to restore infrastructure.

The municipality is also partnering with other organisations, such as Gift of the Givers, to provide relief to affected households.

Gift of the Givers was providing humanitarian relief to areas affected by flooding, said its operations manager, Ali Sablay.

He added the heavy rain had destroyed "roads, bridges and infrastructure", cutting off around 10 000 people in Kamiesberg, Namakhoi, Richtersveld, Kommagas, Kleinsee, Buffelsrivier, Rooiwal and Vioolsdrift.

Requests for assistance had also come from communities in Calvinia, Nieuwoudtville, Middlepos and Sutherland.

Sablay said: 

Gift of the Givers has been in constant communication with the municipalities and disaster management in the various regions. They have requested humanitarian assistance from us and helicopters from the [government and defence force] to deliver aid to impassable areas.

He added blankets, clothing, food, hygiene packs and bottled water were en route from Johannesburg and Cape Town to Springbok, which will be used as Gift of the Givers' operational centre.

The flooding comes after the municipality declared a drought almost a year ago.

On Thursday, a section of the N7, near Vioolsdrift in the Northern Cape was closed due to flooding.

The SA National Roads Agency told the Northern Cape Bulletin  several road closures had been put in place due to severe flooding.

The Northern Cape was not the only province to experience severe weather last week.

In KwaZulu-Natal, seven people died, and another seven were reported missing following severe weather in the province.


According to the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, two people died in Cato Manor, one in Durban North and another in Pinetown, while two bodies were recovered in Bayhead on Tuesday afternoon.

Another body was recovered in Port Shepstone.

News24 previously reported about 70 houses in eThekwini were completely destroyed and a further 110 damaged. This affected 552 people and left 151 homeless.

In the Ugu District Municipality, one house was destroyed and three partially damaged, affecting 29 people. One person was left homeless.

Damage was also reported at 10 schools.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gift of the giversnorthern capefloodsweather
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What's your view on the recent survey showing 62% of South Africans believe most politicians are corrupt?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Sounds pretty accurate
24% - 1121 votes
Expected a higher number
74% - 3496 votes
SA corruption is exaggerated
2% - 77 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Right of admission reserved? Inside Stellenbosch University VC's alleged nepotism saga

4h ago

LISTEN | Right of admission reserved? Inside Stellenbosch University VC's alleged nepotism saga
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

2h ago

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

26 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

22 Jun

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

21 Jun

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport...

20 Jun

LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport standoff
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.74
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
23.78
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
20.43
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.51
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.7%
Platinum
912.04
+1.9%
Palladium
1,246.99
+1.5%
Gold
1,928.37
+0.5%
Silver
22.94
+0.7%
Brent Crude
75.41
+1.2%
Top 40
70,933
+0.3%
All Share
76,234
+0.3%
Resource 10
63,062
+1.7%
Industrial 25
105,768
-0.6%
Financial 15
16,109
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery

27 Jun

EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery
PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness...

24 Jun

PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness about animal abuse
Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit...

23 Jun

Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit toilets in 3 months
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Absa Money Makeover: Meet the advisers of 2023

7h ago

Absa Money Makeover: Meet the advisers of 2023
Gauteng MEC visits SA’s largest freestanding solar plant powering a brewery

29 Jun

Gauteng MEC visits SA’s largest freestanding solar plant powering a brewery
WATCH: The Lessons of the Cyber War Frontier

28 Jun

WATCH: The Lessons of the Cyber War Frontier
Absa Money Makeover: Success is a small step taken right now

28 Jun

Absa Money Makeover: Success is a small step taken right now
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23173.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo