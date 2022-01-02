Name Cape Town International Airport after Desmond Tutu, says Archbishop Thabo Makgoba

The ashes of the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu were interred at St George's Cathedral in a private family service on Sunday.

Tutu died on 26 December at the age of 90.

The service was attended by 20 members of the Tutu family, including his wife, and was led by Archbishop Thabo Makgoba.

Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba has called for Cape Town International Airport to be named after late Archbishop Desmond Tutu during the private interment of his ashes at St George's Cathedral on Sunday.



Members of the Tutu family gathered privately at the church for the Arch's ashes to be laid in front of the high altar of the Cathedral on Sunday morning.

Archbishop Makgoba, who led the 30-minute ceremony, called on South Africans to use Tutu's legacy to turn the page.

"Let us commit ourselves as a church and society to the radical, the revolutionary change that he advocated, based on the demands of the Bible. Let us live as simply as he lived, exemplified by his pine coffin with rope handles," he said.

READ | The process behind Archbishop Desmond Tutu's ‘water cremation’

"Let those of us who have resources pull in our belts that others can eat enough to fill their stomachs. Let us reorder our society to end inequality and create equal opportunities for all. And why don't we rename the Cape Town International Airport the Desmond Mpilo Tutu International Airport?"

Rest in peace Arch pic.twitter.com/CK9xVekvRA — Thabo Makgoba (@ArchbishopThabo) January 2, 2022

Makgoba said Tutu's capacity for self-reflection and his gentleness were gifts that had not been spoken about enough.

"After his first sabbatical at Emory in Atlanta over Christmas and New Year in 1992, uTata came back in self-reflective mood to speak to the Synod of Bishops.

SEE | This is where Archbishop Desmond Tutu's ashes are buried in St. George's Cathedral

"There he said that now the political leaders were out of prison, and back from exile, his role as an interim leader was over and he hoped to take a lower profile. He went on to say that he was concerned that during the struggle years he had been too abrasive, too self-righteous, too harsh in his judgments," he said.

Present at the ceremony were 20 members of the Tutu family, including his wife, mama Leah Tutu.

"uTata, your husband, your brother, your dad, your granddad, your in-law, your cousin, was a full human being, comfortable in his own skin, with all the emotions, the anger, the pain, the laughter, the seriousness and the light-heartedness which comes from being a fully rounded person," Makgoba said.