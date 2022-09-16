Namhla Mtwa murder: EFF not convinced lead investigator fled due to death threats

Police management had to whisk the lead investigator in Namhla Mtwa's murder out of Mthatha following threats to her life.

The Limpopo-based brigadier left her team behind.

The police, however, said this had not thrown the murder investigation into disarray.

The EFF in the Eastern Cape says the police are hiding their failure to solve the murder of Namhla Mtwa by claiming death threats were made against investigators.

The 35-year-old OR Tambo Municipality worker was shot nine times in April after arriving home in Sdwadwa, Mthatha. She sustained gunshot wounds to her upper body and was declared dead at the scene.

The murder sparked public outrage and a massive march to the Mthatha Central police station was held, as people demanded an arrest.

Last week, Police Minister Bheki Cele said the police have had to start the investigation into slain Mtwa's murder all over again after the lead investigator in the much-publicised case had to be removed after receiving death threats.

The brigadier, an acclaimed detective from Limpopo, has since fled Mthatha and left her team behind due to the threats.

The team investigating the case was assembled by Cele's office after the EFF urged him to remove the investigation from "questionable characters" from the Mthatha police station.

But EFF Eastern Cape chairperson Yazini Tetyana rubbished Cele's death threat claims.

Tetyana said:

Cele is lying. There is no progress in this investigation after so many months; now he is coming up with excuses to justify the lack of results in this case. There are no death threats here.

"Police lives are under threat on a daily basis, that is the nature of their job, why would an officer run away from criminals? Why would they encourage her to run? We don't buy this excuse."

Tetyana added he had requested a meeting with Cele to get a progress report about the investigation, but Cele responded by referring him to a team of police officers from East London and Gqeberha.

"After we could not get joy with the so-called police experts, we met with Major-General [Zithulele] Dladla [the deputy provincial police commissioner]. He told us the investigation was at an advanced stage. That is not enough, the people of the province and Mthatha, including Namhla's family, want results," he said.

Police spokesperson Lirandzu Temba said the officer in question had been overseeing the team in the murder investigation.

Temba added the investigation had not been hampered by the withdrawal of its head because another officer leading the investigation was still part of the operation.

"The lead investigator is still on the case, which as we understand in ministry is at an advanced stage."

In May, Cele announced the appointment of the seasoned senior brigadier to bolster the investigating team, but she has now been forced to leave.

Last week, he told eNCA a new officer had been sent to Mthatha to head the investigation.

Cele said:

It is more difficult than one thought. We sent a very senior police officer, a brigadier from Limpopo, to come and investigate. We had to protect her, we had to ship her out because there were threats on her life.

He added a new head of investigation had been brought in to continue with the murder probe.

"For the fact that you threaten, and we have to protect an investigator, tells us that this is much broader than we thought. But that is not going to stop us from investigating the case."

Cele said a breakthrough was imminent.

No one has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Eastern Cape police referred questions to the SAPS head office.

Police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe could not immediately comment.

Her response will be added once received.

The motive of Mtwa's killing is still unknown.