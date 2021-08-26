Nateniël Julies: A year after his death, mom is frustrated at delays in case against murder-accused cops

Nateniël Julies was shot and killed outside his home in Eldorado Park in August 2020.

A memorial stone was unveiled in his honour on Thursday, marking a year since he was killed.

His mother, Bridget Harris, wants answers and is aggrieved at delays in the case against three police officers.

A year later, Bridget Harris, the mother of slain 16-year-old Nateniël Julies from Eldorado Park, is still reeling from his death and says there is no end in sight for her pain.



Speaking to News24 on Thursday, the anniversary of his murder, she said the slow pace of the justice system was frustrating and contributing to her family's struggle for closure.

Julies, who lived with Down syndrome, was shot outside his home in Eldorado Park and allegedly dumped at Chris Hani Baragwanath hospital by police, where he later died, News24 reported.

TIMELINE | How three cops ended up standing trial for Nateniël Julies' murder

Residents and leaders gathered at the scene, where the teenager was shot, to unveil a memorial stone in his honour.

The gathering was attended by the leader of Action SA, Herman Mashaba.

"Nathaniel, may your soul continue to rest in peace, there where you are, in the palm of the Lord’s hand, and may your families forever be comforted in the shadow of his wings." - @HermanMashaba #JusticeforNathanielJulies ???????? pic.twitter.com/sZn1sgVKQ6 — ActionSA (@Action4SA) August 26, 2021

During his remarks at the gathering, Mashaba apologised to the family that justice had not prevailed for their son's death, a year on.



"I am sorry that the criminal justice system's processes grind so slowly. You may, legitimately, feel that you are being denied justice - that he is being denied justice. The action we have seen so far is unacceptable," Mashaba said.

Family

Harris said the memorial was comforting and strengthened her family. She said the event was emotional and took her back to the day her son was shot.

"It feels a little bit comforting to know there is support and I am not alone," she said.

But her healing is far from over, because the case is still in court.

She said:

The justice system is not changing anything. It is just keeps failing us and I don't know what we can do about that. We need people to be educated about not driving around shooting children. What I have heard is that the delays are because of Scorpion's legal representatives. He keeps bringing new angles. But, to me, he doesn't give any new evidence, but coming with stories that lead to postponements and draining my family.

She was referring to Sergeant Simon Scorpion Ndyalvane, 46, who stands accused of murder, along with fellow Eldorado Park officers, Constable Caylene Whiteboy, 23, and Sergeant Voster Netshiongolo, 37.

The mother said she missed taking her son to school, seeing him smiling and dancing.

"His happiness was my happiness, and that has been taken away from me," she said.

READ | 'A dark and brutal Women's Month': Govt condemns recent femicide cases

Although nothing would bring back her son, harsh punishments to those responsible would at least give her hope and comfort, she added.

Son

Harris said, if there was no justice for Nateniël, then it would mean that what happened to him was regarded as normal and not untoward.



She called on the government to do more in support of her distressed family.

The mother said her father, Nateniël's grandfather, had died of a broken heart in May, without seeing justice prevail.

Harris said:

He passed away in May and that is one of the reasons why we are not coping as a family. My father was traumatised and he was fine one moment, and the next not. He only talked about Nateniël every single day.

"We need more support for us to get closure. We don't have closure and I don't think we will get it anytime soon."

News24 previously reported that pre-trial proceedings were underway.

According to National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, Phindi Mjonondwane, the matter was set for trial from 4 to 29 October in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court.