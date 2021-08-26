7m ago

add bookmark

Nateniël Julies: A year after his death, mom is frustrated at delays in case against murder-accused cops

accreditation
Sesona Ngqakamba
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Bridget Harris at a previous court appearance.
Bridget Harris at a previous court appearance.
Gallo Images/Papi Morake
  • Nateniël Julies was shot and killed outside his home in Eldorado Park in August 2020.
  • A memorial stone was unveiled in his honour on Thursday, marking a year since he was killed.
  • His mother, Bridget Harris, wants answers and is aggrieved at delays in the case against three police officers.

A year later, Bridget Harris, the mother of slain 16-year-old Nateniël Julies from Eldorado Park, is still reeling from his death and says there is no end in sight for her pain.

Speaking to News24 on Thursday, the anniversary of his murder, she said the slow pace of the justice system was frustrating and contributing to her family's struggle for closure.

Julies, who lived with Down syndrome, was shot outside his home in Eldorado Park and allegedly dumped at Chris Hani Baragwanath hospital by police, where he later died, News24 reported.

TIMELINE | How three cops ended up standing trial for Nateniël Julies' murder

Residents and leaders gathered at the scene, where the teenager was shot, to unveil a memorial stone in his honour.

The gathering was attended by the leader of Action SA, Herman Mashaba. 

During his remarks at the gathering, Mashaba apologised to the family that justice had not prevailed for their son's death, a year on. 

"I am sorry that the criminal justice system's processes grind so slowly. You may, legitimately, feel that you are being denied justice - that he is being denied justice. The action we have seen so far is unacceptable," Mashaba said.

Family

Harris said the memorial was comforting and strengthened her family. She said the event was emotional and took her back to the day her son was shot. 

"It feels a little bit comforting to know there is support and I am not alone," she said. 

But her healing is far from over, because the case is still in court.

She said: 

The justice system is not changing anything. It is just keeps failing us and I don't know what we can do about that. We need people to be educated about not driving around shooting children. What I have heard is that the delays are because of Scorpion's legal representatives. He keeps bringing new angles. But, to me, he doesn't give any new evidence, but coming with stories that lead to postponements and draining my family.

She was referring to Sergeant Simon Scorpion Ndyalvane, 46, who stands accused of murder, along with fellow Eldorado Park officers, Constable Caylene Whiteboy, 23, and Sergeant Voster Netshiongolo, 37.

The mother said she missed taking her son to school, seeing him smiling and dancing.

"His happiness was my happiness, and that has been taken away from me," she said. 

READ | 'A dark and brutal Women's Month': Govt condemns recent femicide cases

Although nothing would bring back her son, harsh punishments to those responsible would at least give her hope and comfort, she added. 

(Photo: Sharon Seretla)
Nateniël Julies.

Harris said, if there was no justice for Nateniël, then it would mean that what happened to him was regarded as normal and not untoward.

She called on the government to do more in support of her distressed family. 

The mother said her father, Nateniël's grandfather, had died of a broken heart in May, without seeing justice prevail. 

Harris said: 

He passed away in May and that is one of the reasons why we are not coping as a family. My father was traumatised and he was fine one moment, and the next not. He only talked about Nateniël every single day.

"We need more support for us to get closure. We don't have closure and I don't think we will get it anytime soon."

News24 previously reported that pre-trial proceedings were underway. 

According to National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, Phindi Mjonondwane, the matter was set for trial from 4 to 29 October in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
nateniël juliesgautengjohannesburgcourts
Lottery
2 scoop the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should the October school holiday be cancelled?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No! Teachers and students need the break
34% - 3671 votes
Yes, everyone needs to pick up the pace to pass this year
54% - 5845 votes
Surely another plan can be made?
12% - 1317 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?

21 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
view
Rand - Dollar
14.92
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.49
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.56
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.84
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.3%
Gold
1,786.76
-0.2%
Silver
23.65
-0.8%
Palladium
2,389.50
-1.8%
Platinum
990.00
-1.0%
Brent Crude
72.25
+1.7%
Top 40
60,981
-0.4%
All Share
67,186
-0.4%
Resource 10
66,677
-0.5%
Industrial 25
83,554
-0.6%
Financial 15
14,255
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip

14 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip
FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus

11 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip

10 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21225.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo