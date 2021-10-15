1h ago

Nateniël Julies: Accused cop booked out shotgun without rounds to scare people, court hears

Caylene Whiteboy, Simon Ndyalvane and Foster Netshiangolo. (Photo: OJ Koloti/Gallo Images)
  • One of the police officers charged with the murder of Nateniël Julies booked out a shotgun without rounds to scare people, the Gauteng High Court has heard.
  • Lieutenant Colonel James Chauke said Sergeant Simon Scorpion Ndyalvane's version that he did this was not normal.
  • Chauke questioned what he would do if he came under attack.

A witness in the case of three police officers on trial for the death of Nateniël Julies said it was not normal that one of the accused had booked out a shotgun with no rounds because he merely wanted to scare people.

Testifying in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg, sitting in Palm Ridge, Lieutenant Colonel James Chauke testified that Sergeant Simon Scorpion Ndyalvane had booked out a shotgun without rounds on the day that the Eldorado Park teenager was shot dead.

Ndyalvane's advocate, Mandla Manyatheli, told Chauke that his client often booked out a shotgun without rounds to merely scare people at the sight of it.

READ | Nateniël Julies: Witness explains why it was wrong for cops to transport wounded teen to hospital

"There is no way you can hold a firearm to scare people. You are rendering a service to the community – you are not scaring people," Chauke told the court on Friday.

"Why would you book a shotgun to scare people? What if you are under attack – what will you do?" he asked.

Manyatheli asked whether it was a standard rule that an officer could not book out a shotgun without ammunition. He also told Chauke that Ndyalvane's version was that when you merely "cock the shotgun, the sound will scare people."

Chauke, however, responded: "I'm saying no, you cannot book a shotgun to scare people. You book it to render a service whether it makes a sound or not, it does not matter".

ALSO READ | Nateniël Julies: Sergeant charged with murder shot at people not wearing masks - State witness

Julies, who was living with Down's Syndrome, was shot and killed outside his parent's home in Eldorado Park last year August.

The 16-year-old was rushed to Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, where he was certified dead on arrival.

Ndyalvane, Constable Caylene Whiteboy and Sergeant Foster Netshiongolo were later arrested.

Ndyalvane and Whiteboy were charged with murder, discharging of a firearm in a public place, possession of prohibited ammunition and defeating the ends of justice. Netshiongolo, has been charged with defeating the ends of justice, being an accessory after the fact, and possession of prohibited ammunition.

News24 previously reported that, after Julies was shot, Ndyalvane and Whiteboy allegedly planned to tell authorities that the teenager had been caught in the crossfire between the police and two armed men. Whiteboy stated during their bail application that she was the one who had shot the teenager.

The trial continues.

