Nateniël Julies: Case will be heard in the high court

Jenni Evans
Neteniel Julies, 16, was allegedly killed.
Neteniel Julies, 16, was allegedly killed.
  • The case against three police officers accused of murdering teenager Nateniël Julies has been transferred to a high court. 
  • The matter has been set down for 19 March for a pretrial conference to establish the readiness of the prosecution and the defence. 
  • Julies was shot at close range and bundled into a police van; an officer allegedly staged the scene to make it look like a gang shooting. 

The case against three police officers accused of murdering teenager Nateniël Julies has been transferred to a high court, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said. 

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said matter was set down for a pre-trial conference to establish the readiness of the prosecution and the defence. 

Sixteen-year-old Julies was shot at close range and bundled into a police van last August. He was dead on arrival at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital.

An off-duty police officer allegedly tampered with the crime scene.

READ | Cops used deadly and prohibited ammunition to kill Nateniël Julies, court hears

Police officers Constable Caylene Whiteboy, her senior, Simon "Scorpion" Ndyalavane, and Detective-Sergeant Foster Netshiongolo were arrested. 

The charges they face include murder and the possession of prohibited ammunition. 

The family said Julies was doing nothing wrong, and was just standing outside when he was shot. 


