Nateniël Julies: 'I saw policeman pulling him from underneath truck' - eyewitness

Ntwaagae Seleka
Friends and family attend the memorial service of Nathaniel Julies on 3 September 2020, in Eldorado Park.
PHOTO: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images
  • An eyewitness testified seeing a police officer pulling Nateniël Julies from underneath a truck.
  • Tasneem Kaldine claimed that the officer lifted Julies and placed him at the back of the police van.
  • Kaldine's attention to the crime was sparked by a loud bang.

An eyewitness has narrated how a policeman pulled Nateniël Julies from underneath a truck before driving off with him.

Tasneem Kaldine testified in the Gauteng High Court sitting in Palm Ridge that she was disturbed by a loud sound.

Kaldine associated the sound with that of hearing a bomb explode.

Her house is opposite the disused truck where Julies was fatally wounded in Eldorado Park. Julies had left his home, a few metres away from the truck, where he was shot and killed.

READ | Nateniël Julies: Judge warns cops charged with killing Joburg teen not to delay trial

"On 26 August [2020] around 20:46, I was at home watching television when I heard a loud bang. I ran to the front door, worried about my daughter, who was outside. As I opened the door, I saw a police vehicle standing between the truck and a block of flats. I then saw a police officer walking towards the truck.

The officer began bending as if he was looking for something under the truck. He pulled the boy [from] underneath the truck. After pulling out the boy, the officer then lifted him under his arms, carried him to the back of the van.


The policeman jumped in the front seat, switched on the lights and siren and drove off, she said.

"My daughter later said the person who was pulled out under the truck was Julies. She then went to Julies' family and told them what had happened to him," said Kaldine. 

Meanwhile, police sergeants Simon Scorpion Ndyalvane, Foster Netshiongolo and Constable Caylene Whiteboy pleaded not guilty to murder, accessory to murder after the fact, possession of unlawful ammunition, defeating the ends of justice and perjury charges.

The trial continues on Tuesday.

