Nateniël Julies: 'I thought if I told the truth, my colleagues would come for me' - witness

A police officer feared reporting his colleagues for allegedly killing Nateniël Julies.

Constable Mandla Dumisani Sithole was afraid his colleagues would lose their jobs and seek revenge.

Sithole turned State witness and provided a crucial cellphone recording of the fatal incident.

"I didn't want to tell my bosses about the incident because I feared my colleagues would come after me."

This is what State witness Constable Mandla Dumisani Sithole told his girlfriend soon after witnessing his colleagues shoot and kill Nateniël Julies.

The Gauteng High Court in Palm Ridge on Thursday heard a transcribed cellphone recording between Sithole and his girlfriend.

After the murder, Sithole contacted his girlfriend and told her what had happened in Eldorado Park on 26 August 2020.

"I was seated at the back, inside a police van, when Constable Caylene Whiteboy, sitting in the front, jumped out and fired at Julies. I thought if I told the truth (to my seniors), my colleagues would lose their jobs and come for me.

Sithole said:

I wanted to tell Sergeant Simon Scorpion Ndyalvane that he should lie, that I was not working with them at the time of the murder. I wanted Ndyalvane to report that I was working at the police station, not outside. The boy, who was killed, was mentally unstable. He will forgive me.

Sithole said, after Julies was killed, he then recorded a conversation between his colleagues, using his cellphone.

He claimed he recorded Whiteboy and Ndyalvane planning to tamper with the crime scene, and lie to their seniors.

He said Ndyalvane and Whiteboy had planned to claim that Julies was caught in a crossfire with two armed men in Eldorado Park.

"I made the recording because I didn't like what was being planned after Julies had been killed," said Sithole.

After the incident, Sithole claimed he was hauled before a disciplinary hearing, where he was charged with "deserting his post".

"I was slapped with a written warning. During my disciplinary hearing, I don't recall us discussing me being in possession of unlawful ammunition. I heard from Whiteboy that the deceased was mentally unstable. Whiteboy even said that she personally knew Julies," Sithole said.

Advocate Solly Tshivhase put it to Sithole that Whiteboy would deny that she knew Julies.

"I am putting to you that Whiteboy denies that she had the intention to kill the deceased. When she was instructed to do so, she believed that the shotgun was loaded with rubber bullets. My client had no plans to defeat the ends of justice," said Tshivhase.

Sithole replied:

It is her own words that she was given the shotgun loaded with rubber bullets, to shoot the deceased. I didn't even know that she was instructed (to shoot Julies). All I know is that there is no reason for her to deny the murder.

Ndyalvane, Whiteboy and Sergeant Foster Netshiongolo have denied killing Julies.

The trio is standing trial for murder, accessory after the fact to murder, defeating the ends of justice, perjury and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Julies was shot and killed by a shotgun allegedly booked out of the Eldorado Park police station by Ndyalvane.

The teenager was shot while standing near a truck; he was eating biscuits.

The trial resumes on Friday.

