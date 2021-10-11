1h ago

Nateniël Julies: I was left traumatised, says cop who witnessed the killing of teen

accreditation
Lwandile Bhengu
Constable Mandla Dumisani Sithole. (Photo: OJ Koloti/Gallo Images)
  • Constable Mandla Dumisani Sithole was back on the stand in the case against his colleagues charged with the murder of Nateniël Julies.
  • He was one of three officers who were with Constable Caylene Whiteboy and Sergeant Simon Scorpion Ndyalvane when Julies was shot and killed.
  • Sithole turned State witness and provided a crucial cellphone recording after the fatal shooting.

The police officer who was with two colleagues who have been charged with the murder of Eldorado teen Nateniël Julies told the court that the shooting of the teenager left him left traumatised. 

On Monday, the defence continued its cross-examination of Constable Mandla Dumisani Sithole, who testified that he was in the company of Constable Caylene Whiteboy, Sergeant Simon Scorpion Ndyalvane, and two other student constables when Julies was shot dead on 26 August 2020, allegedly by Whiteboy.

"There is nowhere that I indicated that this incident didn’t affect me, it affected me a lot. I was not worried, I was traumatised."

After the fatal shooting, Sithole then recorded a conversation between Whiteboy and Ndyalvane where they were allegedly planning to tamper with the crime scene, with the assistance of Sergeant Voster Netshiongolo who was on leave at the time.

The two officers allegedly wanted to tell their seniors that Julies was caught in crossfire between themselves and two armed men outside his Eldorado Park home. 

'Answer the question'

Ndyalvane's lawyer, advocate Mandla Mnyatheli, grilled Sithole on conversations he had with people after the incident. Two of the alleged conversations, which were recorded, were with police officers who briefly asked Sithole about the incident. 

In response to several questions, Sithole said that he did not remember the content of the conversations he had with people on that day. 

"The witness is not a reliable person, it is dangerous to take even a thread of what he is saying under oath," Mnyatheli said when Judge Ramarumo Monama questioned the relevance of his line of questioning. 

Monama also cautioned Sithole about the manner in which he responded to some of the questions put to him.

"Constable Sithole, I again remind you not to necessarily unlock a warfare between you and council. Answer the question," the Judge said. 

The matter continues.

